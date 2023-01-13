8 Fun Food Events Around DC This Week

Ice Cream Jubilee will offer Lunar New Year-themed ice cream tasting flights at each of its three locations (301 Water St., SE, 1407 T St., NW, and 4238 Wilson Blvd. Arlington) beginning Friday, January 13. Each tasting features five mini ice cream scoops with flavors inspired by traditional Chinese desserts including red bean almond cookie and roasted barley tea. Find the sampling, as well as pints, every weekend during store hours through February 12. Order in person or reserve in advance for $19 here.

On Friday, January 13, Cure Bar and Bistro (1000 H St., NW) will host an Oysters and Bubbles class. Attendees will learn how to shuck oysters and pair them with Champagne and sparkling wine. Classes cost $75 and will continue bi-weekly through March 31. Tickets available here.

Foxtrot market is opening its sixth DC-area location in Rosslyn (771 Pierce St. Arlington) at 4 PM on Friday, January 13. The grand opening will include music from DJ Throdown, live screen printing, Foxtrot merch, and refreshments.

The Hill Center (921 Pennsylvania Ave., SE) will give DC residents a taste of Thailand with a cooking class led by Marianne Tshihamba. The DC local and Congo native has visited over 30 countries and plans to share her love of international cuisine with fellow foodies at 11 AM on Saturday, January 14. Tshihamba will guide attendees through Thai ingredients and recipes for pad Thai, Thai beef salad, and sticky rice with mango. Register here; tickets are $69.

Drink comfortably at the DC Onesie Bar Crawl on Saturday, January 14 at 2 PM. Participants are encouraged to wear their best one-piece cozy outfits. Enjoy cover-free access to bars, a souvenir mug, deals on drinks, and entry into a raffle for prizes. Bar destinations include The Madhatter, Sign of the Whale, Phantom DC, and more. Onesie wearers should sign up online; tickets are $30.

On Sunday, January 15, the Spanish Diner (7271 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda) will host a viewing party of the premier of DC chef José Andrés’ new Discovery+ show “José Andrés and Family in Spain.” Guests can enjoy dishes made in the show, and flamenco dancer Mariana Gatto will perform. Attendees will be entered into a raffle to win a basket Spanish food items and treats.

Give back to the community this Martin Luther King Jr. Day with The Soulfull Cafe (50 Monroe Pl, Rockville, MD) and Main Street Connect. Volunteers are invited to make cards for patients at Children’s National Medical Center and dog toys for Lucky Dog Animal Rescue at 11 AM on Monday, January 16. Main Street Connect members will prepare meals for individuals at Stepping Stones Shelter. All volunteers will earn a 10-percent off coupon for the Soulfull Cafe. Register here.

DC Winter Restaurant Week begin Monday, January 16, and extends through Sunday, January 22 with deals on brunch, lunch, and dinner at hundreds of restaurants. Check out these 17 new spots participating in the promotion, or revisit one of these 14 classics.