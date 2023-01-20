A Documentary About Brett Kavanaugh’s Sexual Assault Allegations Will Debut at Sundance

The Sundance Film Festival announced Thursday that it would debut Doug Liman’s documentary Justice, which examines the sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh and his Supreme Court confirmation hearings in 2018. Three women accused Kavanaugh of assault as the Senate Judiciary Committee considered whether he should be seated on the nation’s highest court; he denied them all. The Senate later confirmed him in a 50-48 vote.

The FBI closed its background investigation into Kavanaugh quickly despite receiving more than 4,500 tips from a public tip line. One accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, delivered particularly powerful testimony before the committee before Kavanaugh responded forcefully.

“It shouldn’t be this hard to have an open and honest conversation about whether or not a justice on the Supreme Court assaulted numerous women as a young man,” Liman said in a statement to the press at Sundance.

According to Axios, the film, which will show Friday evening in Park City, Utah, will include details and interviews never before brought to light. Liman said the documentary will explore the investigation, what he sees as the FBI’s missteps, the complexities and downfalls of the American justice system, and the politics of the Supreme Court selection process. He also thanked the survivors who came forward, calling them “brave souls,” to share their accounts with the documentary team.

“It is a very powerful documentary that we felt was important to add,” Kim Yutani, the director of Sundance’s programming, said in a press conference. “It’s a film that I think challenges existing narratives, I think it asks tough questions, and I think it provokes conversations.”

Justice is the first documentary from Liman, who is known for films like Swingers, The Bourne Identity, and Mr. and Mrs. Smith. He financed the project himself, IndieWire reports.