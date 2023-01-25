Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: – All Purpose

Written by | Published on
Duke #7 Pizza. Photograph courtesy of All Purpose.

About All Purpose

cuisines
Italian
Awards
100 Very Best 2023

The crisp-bottomed, Jersey-style pizzas, stretched from a dough that ferments for three days and finished in a deck oven, are what these Shaw and Navy Yard restaurants are best known for. Precede your pie—we like the pepperoni-and-honey Buona and the sausage-­and-peppers Duke #7—with a zingy house salad (like the innards of a great Italian sub), a round of fried Brussels sprouts with orange yogurt, or a gooey eggplant parm. The places also host a bang-up happy hour and brunch. Moderate.

The 100 Very Best Restauran…

More:

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day