100 Very Best Restaurants: – All Purpose

The crisp-bottomed, Jersey-style pizzas, stretched from a dough that ferments for three days and finished in a deck oven, are what these Shaw and Navy Yard restaurants are best known for. Precede your pie—we like the pepperoni-and-honey Buona and the sausage-­and-peppers Duke #7—with a zingy house salad (like the innards of a great Italian sub), a round of fried Brussels sprouts with orange yogurt, or a gooey eggplant parm. The places also host a bang-up happy hour and brunch. Moderate.

