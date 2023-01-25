Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: – Chang Chang

Chang Chang, a two-in-one modern Chinese restaurant and takeout. Photograph by Melissa Hom.

Peter Chang fans are celebrating the lauded Chinese chef’s first restaurant in DC proper—split between an upscale, modern-Chinese dining room helmed by Simon Lam and a Szechuan-centric takeout/delivery operation packed with hits from Chang’s suburban restaurants. Bring a group to settle in for shares including whole-duck feasts (those foie dumplings!), kung pao Creekstone steak, and a balloon-like scallion pancake floating atop Singapore seafood curry. Don’t miss pastry talent Pichet Ong’s desserts, such as passionfruit pie with pepper-spiked meringue. Moderate to expensive.

