100 Very Best Restaurants: – Green Almond Pantry

After a fire shut down its original Shaw location, this Mediterranean counter and market from Cagla Onal-Urel found a new home inside Grace Street Collective, a mini food hall in Georgetown. Her offerings are as gorgeously simple as ever—think crunchy bread with jammy eggs, anchovies, and pickled watermelon radish or grilled lamb kofta with heirloom beans and a mountain of bright herbs. Don’t leave without a giant slab of pillowy focaccia or the just-sweet-enough flourless chocolate cake. Inexpensive.

