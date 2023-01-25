Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: – Green Almond Pantry

Published on
Green Almond Pantry opens in Georgetown with Mediterranean dishes like seasonal focaccia bread. Photography courtesy of Green Almond Pantry.

About Green Almond Pantry

cuisines
Mediterranean
Awards
100 Very Best 2023

After a fire shut down its original Shaw location, this Mediterranean counter and market from Cagla Onal-Urel found a new home inside Grace Street Collective, a mini food hall in Georgetown. Her offerings are as gorgeously simple as ever—think crunchy bread with jammy eggs, anchovies, and pickled watermelon radish or grilled lamb kofta with heirloom beans and a mountain of bright herbs. Don’t leave without a giant slab of pillowy focaccia or the just-sweet-enough flourless chocolate cake. Inexpensive.

