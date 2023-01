One of the most charming dining spaces in the city is this tiny, usually packed mod-French bistro in Georgetown. If you can score a table (or cozy bar seat), you’ll be treated to Matt Conroy’s decadent riffs on duck, paired with orange-scented sauce bigarade; caviar, loaded into golden-fried cups of shredded potato; and escargots, splashed with Pernod and piled onto puff pastry. There’s a tasting-menu option, but we prefer dabbling on the à la carte side. Expensive.

