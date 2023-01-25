Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: – Minibar

Minibar reopens with a new focus on Japanese ingredients and technique. Pictured: a play on Japanese strawberry milk. Photograph by Evy Mages

About Minibar

Chef José Andrés’s avant-garde 12-seat tasting counter is something between dinner and a magic show. Is that a chicharrón or freeze-dried soy caramel? Japanese Wagyu with egg yolk or a beef-­consommé sphere? Minibar still pulls out all the tricks that made it famous—liquid nitrogen, aromatic airs, encapsulated liquids that burst with flavor on your tongue—plus no shortage of caviar and other luxe ingredients. You can now order à la carte cocktails from adjoining Barmini, but the party no longer moves next door for dessert and a nightcap. Very expensive.

