Stellar, affordable sushi is a rarity—which is why we’re regulars at this Dupont izakaya. Graze on shu mai in chunky chili oil or Korean-style steak wraps before digging into a kaleidoscope of creative rolls (including superb vegetarian futomaki), sushi, and sashimi. Some of the best deals are at lunch and brunch, where generous bentos of chirashi, soups, tempura, barbecue eel, and more go for less than $25. Inexpensive.

