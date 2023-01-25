Up Your Love Game With These Valentine’s Day Hotel Specials

If you’re looking to add a special romantic something to your Valentine’s Day plans—or just looking to really get yourself and your significant other out of the house—then you’re in luck. Washington hotels are offering special deals and packages that include everything from aphrodisiac standbys like champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries to more unique features such as private tours of the monuments and amenities for your pets. Late check out is just the beginning!

Courtyard Dupont Circle

Where: 1733 N St., NW

Stay in the heart of Dupont between February 11 and December 31 to take advantage of this romance package. It will include breakfast for two everyday, a bottle of sparkling wine and box of chocolates, and late check out. Use the code “LVU” at check out. From $219 per night.

Eaton DC

Where: 1201 K St., NW

Lovers of wellness and soulful music will enjoy this offer. For $249 a night, smooth operators will receive a $50 credit toward treatments, workshops, or wellness classes—as well as an in-room record player and a collection of Sade albums.

Fairmont Georgetown

Where: 2401 M St., NW

The Fairmont’s year-round Romantic Escape package includes complimentary champagne and chocolates and late check out. From $370 per night.

Four Seasons

Where: 2800 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

This Staycation offer is perfect for a quick getaway. Valid from now until December 31, it includes a room upgrade, sparkling wine upon arrival, a 10% discount on spa treatments, complimentary parking—yes!—and late check out. From $995 per night.

The Hamilton Hotel

Where: 1001 14th St., NW

This downtown staple is offering champagne, chocolate-covered strawberries and a $25 credit to your room with their V-Day Your Way offer. From $274 per night.

The Hay-Adams

Where: 800 16th St., NW

If this is the weekend to pop the question, the Proposal Package may be the right choice. You and your special someone will receive fresh-cut flowers, chocolate covered strawberries, and champagne upon arrival. No need to worry about making a dinner reservation—you’ll also enjoy a three-course dinner curated by the Executive Chef, paired with a wine picked by the sommelier. From there, you’ll embark on a two-hour private tour of the monuments. In the morning, enjoy breakfast brought to your door, and take home a set of crystal champagne glasses to memorialize the occasion. From $999 per night.

Hotel Zena

Where: 1155 14th St., NW

Allow the hotel to play cupid with their Concierge Package. They’ll lay out a red rose with a bottle of bubbly in your room, and you’ll also enjoy a late check out. You can also upgrade the package to include a dozen roses, a better room, chocolates, “love games”—your guess is as good as ours, but they sound, um, fun!—and a reservation at Figleaf Bar & Lounge. From $260 per night.

The Kimpton Banneker

Where: 1315 16th St., NW

The Lover’s Escape Package includes welcome chocolates and champagne, cocktails at the rooftop bar Lady Bird, 10% off dining, daily breakfast for two, free parking, two tickets for a water taxi ride to the Wharf, and the Philips Collection Museum. Add this package to your stay for $120 per night.

The Kimpton Monaco DC and The George Hotel

Where: 700 F St., NW; 15 E St., NW

These two hotels are offering pet-friendly perks for Valentine’s. From now until March 31, guests can purchase the “Celebrate Your Furrrst Love in Kimpton Style” package, which includes plush pet-bed loaners in guest room, food and water bowls and mats, pet treats, complimentary valet, and a bottle of champagne. The starting rate at The Monaco is $259, and at The George it is $229.

Riggs Hotel

Where: 900 F St., NW

While not specifically themed for Valentine’s Day, the Winter in Washington package is available until February 26th. Enjoy a complimentary cocktail from Cafe Riggs and two tickets for the Sculpture Garden’s ice skating rink.

Rosewood

Where: 1050 31 St., NW

From now until March 31, experience a romance package at one of the most romantic hotels in the city. Be welcomed with champagne and chocolate covered strawberries, and enjoy complimentary room service breakfast for two. From $379 per night.

Salamander

Where: 1330 Maryland Ave., SW

The Season of Romance package gives you a $100 nightly hotel credit, a complimentary bottle of Veuve Cliquot, and rose petal turndown service on your first night. From $710 per night.

Viceroy

Where: 1430 Rhode Island Ave., NW

If you love romantic gestures and a soak in the tub, the Bath Butler package may be perfect. Be welcomed with a customized bath, drawn by their own bath butler, that includes a sea salt soak, rose oil, and rose petals. If you want to go full Winston Churchill, you can also add champagne and chocolate and strawberries. From $305 per night.

Watergate Hotel

Where: 2650 Virginia Ave., NW

If you really want to blow your loved one away, go big with this Ultimate Romance Getaway package, available from February 1 to 28. Start your stay with a chauffeured airport pick-up (if you need it) and a bouquet of roses. Indulge in a three-course dinner in an igloo (?) and a private Top of the Gate experience with a bottle of Dom Perignon Rose next to nine (!) dozen red roses. Don’t forget to stop by the heated pool for a private swim after-hours, and schedule a 80-minute couples massage. The package starts at $11,560.

