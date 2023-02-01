PHOTOS: Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen Opening Celebration

Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay showed The Wharf a hell of a good time on Saturday, during the opening celebration for his second DC restaurant, Hell’s Kitchen.

An official ribbon-cutting kicked off the festivities in the late afternoon, with hundreds of foodies and fans turning out for a chance to catch a glimpse of the famous British chef and television personality.

The party then continued indoors where over a 100 lucky guests were invited to preview the new 14,802 square-foot waterfront restaurant in advance of Monday’s public opening.

Boasting an expansive two-floor layout, including a ground-floor patio and second-floor dining terrace, Hell’s Kitchen at The Wharf features Ramsay’s signature dishes such as beef Wellington, lobster risotto, and sticky toffee pudding.

The bar serves a variety of classic and signature cocktails, including one called “Notes from Gordon,” complete with a personal message from chef Ramsay.

And while fans of the eponymous hit TV show might have to look elsewhere for an “idiot sandwich,” plenty of Ramsay swag is available for purchase, including cookbooks, apparel, and various kitchen accessories.