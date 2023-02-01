Food  |  News & Politics

PHOTOS: Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen Opening Celebration

Chef Gordon Ramsay and Chef Christina Wilson on the dining terrace at Hell's Kitchen overlooking The Wharf.
Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay showed The Wharf a hell of a good time on Saturday, during the opening celebration for his second DC restaurant, Hell’s Kitchen.

An official ribbon-cutting kicked off the festivities in the late afternoon, with hundreds of foodies and fans turning out for a chance to catch a glimpse of the famous British chef and television personality.

The party then continued indoors where over a 100 lucky guests were invited to preview the new 14,802 square-foot waterfront restaurant in advance of Monday’s public opening.

Boasting an expansive two-floor layout, including a ground-floor patio and second-floor dining terrace, Hell’s Kitchen at The Wharf features Ramsay’s signature dishes such as beef Wellington, lobster risotto, and sticky toffee pudding.

The bar serves a variety of classic and signature cocktails, including one called “Notes from Gordon,” complete with a personal message from chef Ramsay.

And while fans of the eponymous hit TV show might have to look elsewhere for an “idiot sandwich,” plenty of Ramsay swag is available for purchase, including cookbooks, apparel, and various kitchen accessories.

Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio, Mayor Muriel Bowser, chef Gordon Ramsay, British Ambassador Karen Pierce, and Shawn Townsend, President & CEO of Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington.
The kitchen team at Hell’s Kitchen.
Sample slices of Ramsay’s famed beef Wellington.
Hundreds of Washingtonians turned out for the restaurant’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.
NBC4 anchors Eun Yang and Jummy Olabanji.
Ramsay surprised DMV native Ryan Alam and his family during a FOX5 segment at Hell’s Kitchen before the party. Alam, a huge fan of the British chef, was diagnosed with a rare neurodegenerative disease called MPAN and is helping raise money for research aimed at others fighting the same condition.
John Falcicchio, Susana Castillo, and Tomas Talamante.
Symone D. Sanders-Townsend (Host of “SYMONE” on MSNBC) and Shawn Townsend.
Brenan Danchik and FOX5 anchor Erin Como.
Rich Dinning (Tysons Galleria Senior General Manager) and Cvent’s Ashley Baber and Bharet Malhotra.
Chef Huda Mu’min (right) and Lamar Brown.
Guests were greeted with a glass of champagne.
The Hell’s Kitchen opening team.
Chef Gordon Ramsay, chef Christina Wilson, and chef Rock Harper. Harper won the third season of the Hell’s Kitchen reality TV show.
Hell’s Kitchen chefs at work.
Barbara Crocker and Timothy Lowery (Director of CityCenterDC).
The second floor bar at Hell’s Kitchen.
British Ambassador Karen Pierce, Gordon Ramsay, and Mayor Muriel Bowser.
Guests enjoy passed bites.
Gordon Ramsay and daughter Holly Ramsay.
An ice sculpture overlooks The Wharf’s waterfront promenade.
Karen Park and chef Katsuya Fukushima.
Guests enjoy cocktails at the bar at Hell’s Kitchen.
Chef Christina Wilson puts the final touches on one of the party’s “devilish” raw bar displays.
Amy Schenk, Dominic Pacheco, Geoffrey Nolan, Tomas Talamante, and Patrick Kane.
One of the mixologists at Hell’s Kitchen shaking things up.
Christoph Eder, Tommy McFly, Chrys Kefalas, and Gina Dakkouni.

 

Ramsay jokes around with his kitchen team.
Tracy Bernstein (right) and guest.
A giant light sculpture, complete with playful pitchforks, greets diners on the second floor.
Kate Goodall (co-founder and CEO of Halcyon), Kathy Hollinger (president of the Greater Washington Partnership), and Bijan Hollinger.
A dance party in the DJ booth.

 

Shawn Townsend, Gordon Ramsay, and John Falcicchio.
A raw bar display.
David Hagedorn and Michael Widomski.

