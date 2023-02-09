On Saturday, expect to see hundreds of Washingtonians drop trou’ in Southwest DC for the annual DC Cupid’s Undie Run. The “mile-ish” jaunt kicks off at noon at Union Stage (740 Water St., SW), then circles the Wharf. The high temperature that day is expected to be a not-so-balmy 41 degrees, but participants can warm up with drinks and a post-run dance party.

Each runner will show off their unmentionables to support those with neurofibromatosis (NF), a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form on nerves throughout the body, affecting 1 in every 3,000 births. The event started in 2010, when Brendan Hanrahan, Bobby Gill, and Chad Leathers stripped to run through the streets of DC. The crew was on a mission to show support for those with NF, like Leathers’s brother, Drew. Now, the non-profit hosts runs in cities across the country, and has raised more than $21 million to support NF research.

“We run in our undies because those affected by NF can’t cover up their tumors,” reads the event’s web page. “They can’t put on clothes to feel more comfortable, so why should we?”

The fun run is for ages 21 and up. Want to sign up or donate? Head here. And if you’re not into skivvies, tutus, onesies, and costumes are fine, too.