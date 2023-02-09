Happy weekend, everyone!

We made it through another week, and now it’s time to have some fun. If you are looking for a wacky outdoor adventure, you can go on a run in your underwear with fellow neighbors. Or, spend the weekend indoors viewing the latest gallery exhibits.

Best Things to Do This Weekend

Cupid’s Undie Run. This festive race for charity is back in town for another winter jog, open bar, and dance party. Dress in your undergarments to participate in Cupid’s Undie Run “I Dream a World” at the National Portrait Gallery. The second installation of “ I Dream a World: Selections from Brian Lanker’s Portraits of Remarkable Black Women Family Workshop at the Phillips Collection. Discover the Phillips Collection’s latest exhibit “ Soundwaves Black Light Summit. Risk and Regeneration is the theme of this year’s Black Light Summit

Want More Things to Do?

Budget-friendly. Help digitize and catalog the newspaper archives of the Washington Blade and City Paper (Sat, free, virtual).

Arts and culture. Local author David Goodrich discusses his new book On Freedom Road (Sat, free, Vienna). Attend the opening reception of “Print Work” by David C. Driskell (Sat, free, Hyattsville). See American dancer Yvonne Rainer perform at the Hirshhorn (Thurs-Fri, $20, Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden). Find your special someone at a speed dating night for local professionals (Thurs, $30, Northwest DC). Observe art at 52 O Street Studios’ open studio (Sat, free, Northwest DC). Discover the art on the walls at the MLK Library (Sat, free, MLK Library). Watch the final presentation of Poetry and Exile of Mexico and Central America (Sat, free, virtual). Attend an artist talk led by Alison Elizabeth Taylor (Sun, free, Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery).

Bites and beverages. Go on a sweet tooth tour to taste a variety of desserts at area restaurants (Fri, $29, Capitol Hill), or load up on cheesy pizza in celebration of National Pizza Day (Thurs, prices vary, Capitol Hill). Participate in an Indian curry cooking class (Thurs, $69, Capitol Hill). Hot cocoa and karaoke sounds like a good time (Sat, free, Northeast DC). Sample wines with your Galentine (Sun-Mon, $35+, Penn Quarter).

History and heritage. Take a guided walking tour with Off the Mall Walking Tours through DC’s historic alleyways (Sun, $25, Northwest DC). Or, stroll through Old Town with a tour guide to learn about George Washington (Sun, free, Alexandria). Watch Haitian-based films at the embassy (Thurs-Sat, free, Northwest DC).

Theater and shows. Join in on a theatrical sing-along of Sondheim’s love songs (Fri, $15, Arlington). Story District presents Sucker for Love (Sat, $35+, Lincoln Theatre). Don’t miss this cabaret-style dinner and a show at Crazy Aunt Helen’s (Sun, $15, Southeast DC).

Music and concerts. Experience a night of comedy and storytelling at Love OnScreen at the Miracle Theatre (Sat, $30, Southeast DC). Rock out with the Vakili Band (Sat, $10+, Baltimore) or DC singer-songwriter Roxanne (Fri, free, Northwest DC). Electronic music duo Sidepiece performs at Echostage (Fri, $30, Northeast DC). Listen to R&B legend Jodeci live in concert (Sat, $175+, MGM National Harbor). Have a night filled with classical music at the live orchestra performance of Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 2 (Thurs-Sat, $15+, Kennedy Center). Actress and singer Ute Lemper returns to DC (Fri, $49+, Kennedy Center). DC indie band Crystal Casino headlines at 9:30 Club (Thurs, $20, Northwest DC). Baltimore Symphony Orchestra performs the movie Black Panther in concert (Thurs-Sat, $15+, Baltimore, Bethesda).

Game night. Watch the Super Bowl at Brickstones Kitchen and Bar and get a complimentary dish on your next visit if you wear the winning team’s apparel (Sun, $15, Northwest DC). Beat the Bomb immersive video game experience opens this weekend (opens Fri, $45+, Northeast DC).

Things to do with kids. Go to a family-friendly cupcake decorating class (Sat, $40, Riverdale Park). Have chocolate with General Washington and learn about the revolution (Sat, free, Alexandria). Dance and learn about 18th-century balls at Gadsby’s Tavern Museum (Sun, $5, Alexandria). In the spirit of Super Bowl Sunday, your kids can enjoy the movie Little Giants (Sun, free, Northeast DC).

Get involved. Mingle with singles for a good cause at Metrobar. A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to Martha’s Table (Fri, $5, Northeast DC). It’s the 20th anniversary of Maryland’s Polar Bear Plunge for climate action (Sat, donations welcome, National Harbor).

If you enjoyed these events, please don’t forget to share this post with a friend on social media, and sign-up for our newsletter for more things to do.

Join the conversation!