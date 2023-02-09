Where to Find Free and Discount Pies for National Pizza Day Around DC

There’s a fake food holiday every day of the week—but National Pizza Day (February 9) is one we’re down to celebrate, especially with specials on pies and slices at shops throughout the city.

Get good food for a good cause. For every three pizzas purchased on National Pizza Day, Neapolitan-style spot Pizzeria Paradiso (with locations in Georgetown, Dupont Circle, Hyattsville, Spring Valley) will donate one pizza to food insecure individuals. Also, the restaurant will match any Pay Your Pizza Forward donations that guests decide to make that day. For every donation of at least $15, they’ll donate two pizzas. And if you purchase a large pizza on National Pizza Day, you’ll be entered into a drawing to win a pizza party for four.

Visit Barracks Row for the Ultimate DC Pizza Tour on Thursday. Participating restaurants include Ledo Pizza (415 8th St., SE), offering an 8-inch, three topping pizza deal for $10.99. The Barracks Row &pizza (405 8th St., SE) location will be selling any one-topping pizzas for $9.99. At Matchbox (521 8th St., SE), kids ages 10 and younger get a free 10-inch cheese pizza with the purchase of one adult entree. Pizza Boli’s (417 8th St., SE) is offering one large cheese pizza and an order of mozzarella sticks for $14.99. Lola’s (711 8th St SE) has a $14 special on a variety of menu items, and Extreme Pizza Barracks Row (520 8th St., SE) is serving up pies for National Pizza Day as well.

Detroit-by-way-of-Manhattan pizza shop Emmy Squared has a special on its classic pie, prepared with homemade red sauce and mozzarella ($12). Guests can order online from any of their three locations in Shaw, Navy Yard, and Alexandria.

U Street gastropub The Fainting Goat (1330 U Street, NW) is giving out free cheese tavern-style “bar pies” with every dine-in or carryout order of $20 or more. The offer is available from 5 to 7 PM on Thursday.

Throughout the week, eight locations of Manny & Olga’s Pizza are partnering with Slice Out Hunger to donate pizzas to local shelters around DC. They invite followers to stay tuned on social media to keep up with the rest of their donations.