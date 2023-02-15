This Might Be One of the DC Area’s Top Five Warmest Winters

DC is shaping up to have one of its top five warmest winters on record, says Capital Weather Gang. Despite December’s historic cold spell, January came in as the area’s third-warmest recorded and the warmest in 73 years. And while February isn’t over yet, it’s seen higher-than-normal average temperatures so far and is on track to be one of the three warmest Februarys recorded, says the group.

All in all, that means this winter could take the fourth spot in warmest winters on record.

High temperatures also mean that when it comes to precipitation, rain is more likely than snowfall. DC has seen an unusually small amount of snow so far—just a mere 0.4 inches, the fourth-lowest accumulation on record for this point in the season. That’s compared to the usual 9.5 inches the area’s received by now.

If this season joins the group of warmest winters, that will mean six of the region’s top 10 warmest recorded winters will have happened since the year 2000.