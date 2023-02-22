Our Favorite Costumes From Katsucon 2023

Katsucon is an annual event that celebrates anime. Over the course of three days, the convention helps a largely online community meet with friends and make new connections.

It is also an opportunity to dress up as the characters that bring them together, leading to an impressive demonstration of imagination and craftsmanship. At the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center last weekend, jeans were few and far between: nearly everyone in attendance was in costume as a mythical creature, cuddly critter, princess, hero, villain, sexy animal, or something else entirely.

Here are some of our favorite costumes from the weekend.

Mason Palmer from Hershey, Pennsylvania, as Papa Emeritus IV, the current persona of the band Ghost’s frontman. “I spent four months making it, so I was going to get my miles out of it.”