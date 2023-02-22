The Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute will be reopening their bird house on March 13. The 30,000-square-foot space will be the largest zoo exhibit to explore the migratory patterns of birds and waterfowl across the Americas. There will be over 170 birds of at least 71 different species in the building and surrounding outdoor exhibits.

Visitors will explore recreations of various ecosystems that birds migrate through, such as the shores of the Delaware Bay, the freshwater marshes of the Midwest called Prairie Potholes, and a tropical “Coffee Farm” to gain a better understanding of the importance of migratory birds and how to live a bird-friendly lifestyle.

Smithsonian National Zoo members will be able to preview the newest exhibit from March 3 through 13, and it will open to the public after. Visitors will need to reserve timed-entry passes for the first few months the exhibit is open, in an effort to acclimate the birds to visitors. The passes will be available online or at the zoo’s visitor center.

