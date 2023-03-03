About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month. More from Guest List



Steve Fetter

Associate provost and dean of the graduate school at the University of Maryland, he’s also one of the people behind the Doomsday Clock.

Jennifer Koh

The acclaimed violinist recently kicked off her stint as artistic director of the Kennedy Center’s Fortas Chamber Music Concerts.

Monica Paolicelli

The McLean resident is a player on Washington’s new pro pickleball team, whose name is . . . D.C. Pickleball Team.

Jermar Rountree

DC’s 2023 Teacher of the Year, he was also chosen as one of five finalists for the national version of the award.

Rebecca Sutter

She’ll run a new center at George Mason University that’s meant to help fight the opioid epidemic and is funded by a $1 million government grant.

Disinvited! George Santos

The bad news just keeps piling up for the truth-­challenged first-term congressman.

This article appears in the March 2023 issue of Washingtonian.