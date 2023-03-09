Where to Watch the Oscars Around DC

Some things are just more fun when you’re with a group: the Super Bowl, The Bachelor, and of course, the Oscars. Here’s where to check out (judge) the red carpet outfits and/or watch the ceremony itself, which begins Sunday, March 12 at 8 PM.

Wunder Garten’s Red Carpet Party

1101 First St., NE

Visit the NoMa beer garden for a party devoted to the red carpet arrivals (not the ceremony), with drink specials, games, and more. Tickets are free, reserve a spot here.

Time: 5 to 8 PM.

Dacha Navy Yard’s Oscars Watch Party

79 Potomac Ave., SE

Drag queens Logan Stone and Vagenesis emcee this ceremony watch party, which will include rounds of Oscars Bingo. The event is free, register here.

Time: 7 PM.

Saint Yves’s Red Carpet Party

1220 Connecticut Ave., NW

Dress in either black tie (optional) or “Hollywood-themed” cocktail attire and dig into desserts while the Oscars are streamed live. Best-dressed guests will win awards themselves. Tickets start at $50, visit here.

Time: 7:30 PM.

Commissary’s Oscars Viewing Party

1443 P St., NW

The laidback Logan Circle hangout will screen the Oscars and offer all-night happy hour. A selection of wine, beer, and small plates are $7. For more details, head here.

Time: 3 PM

The DC Film Society’s 30th Annual Oscars Party at Arlington Cinema ‘N’ Drafthouse

2903 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Film critics Tim Gordon and Travis Hopson will provide running commentary on the ceremony, plus there will be movie poster giveaways and a silent auction with film and theater tickets. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to support Filmfest DC. Tickets are $15 for members, $20 for non-members. Check out more information here.

Time: 7 PM.