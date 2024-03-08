Where to Watch 2024 Oscar Nominees on the Big Screen Around DC

The Academy Awards are happening this Sunday, March 10, and it’s not too late to see nominees the way they were intended: in a movie theater. Here’s a quick look:



American Fiction

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Score.

Regal Springfield Town Center (6859 Springfield Mall, Springfield)

Regal Rockville Center (199 E Montgomery Ave., Rockville)

Cinema Fairfax Corner and XD (11900 Palace Way, Fairfax)

Landmark E Street Cinema (555 11th St., NW)

AMC Georgetown 14 (3111 K St., NW)

AMC Shirlington 7 (2772 S Randolph St., Arlington)

Landmark Bethesda Row Cinema (7235 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda)

Landmark Atlantic Plumbing Cinema (807 V St., NW)

AMC Hoffman Center 22 (206 Hoffman St., Alexandria)

Cinema Arts Theatre (9650 Main St., Fairfax)

Anatomy of a Fall

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Editing

Regal Springfield Town Center (6859 Springfield Mall, Springfield)

Regal Rockville Center (199 E Montgomery Ave., Rockville)

Regal Majestic and IMAX (900 Ellsworth Dr., Silver Spring)

AMC Georgetown 14 (3111 K St., NW)

AMC Shirlington 7 (2772 S Randolph St., Arlington)

AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center (8633 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring)

AMC Courthouse Plaza 8 (2150 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington)

Barbie

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song (two nominations), Best Costume Design, Best Production Design

Regal Springfield Town Center (6859 Springfield Mall, Springfield)

Regal Rockville Center (199 E Montgomery Ave., Rockville)

Regal Majestic and IMAX (900 Ellsworth Dr., Silver Spring)

Cinema Fairfax Corner and XD (11900 Palace Way, Fairfax)

AMC Georgetown 14 (3111 K St., NW)

AMC Shirlington 7 (2772 S Randolph St., Arlington)

AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center (8633 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring)

The Holdovers

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing

Regal Springfield Town Center (6859 Springfield Mall, Springfield)

Regal Rockville Center (199 E Montgomery Ave., Rockville)

Regal Majestic and IMAX (900 Ellsworth Dr., Silver Spring)

Cinema Fairfax Corner and XD (11900 Palace Way, Fairfax)

AMC Georgetown 14 (3111 K St., NW)

AMC Shirlington 7 (2772 S Randolph St., Arlington)

AMC Courthouse Plaza 8 (2150 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington)

AMC Hoffman Center 22 (206 Hoffman St., Alexandria)

Killers of the Flower Moon

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Costume Design, Best Editing, Best Score, Best Original Song, Best Production Design

Regal Springfield Town Center (6859 Springfield Mall, Springfield)

Regal Rockville Center (199 E Montgomery Ave., Rockville)

Regal Majestic and IMAX (900 Ellsworth Dr., Silver Spring)

Cinema Fairfax Corner and XD (11900 Palace Way, Fairfax)

AMC Georgetown 14 (3111 K St., NW)

AMC Shirlington 7 (2772 S Randolph St., Arlington)

AMC Hoffman Center 22 (206 Hoffman St., Alexandria)

Maestro

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound, Best Original Screenplay

Regal Springfield Town Center (6859 Springfield Mall, Springfield)

Regal Rockville Center (199 E Montgomery Ave., Rockville)

Cinema Fairfax Corner and XD (11900 Palace Way, Fairfax)

Oppenheimer

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Director, Best Editing, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Sound, Best Adapted Screenplay

Regal Springfield Town Center (6859 Springfield Mall, Springfield)

Regal Rockville Center (199 E Montgomery Ave., Rockville)

Regal Majestic and IMAX (900 Ellsworth Dr., Silver Spring)

Cinema Fairfax Corner and XD (11900 Palace Way, Fairfax)

AMC Georgetown 14 (3111 K St., NW)

AMC Shirlington 7 (2772 S Randolph St., Arlington)

AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center (8633 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring)

AMC Courthouse Plaza 8 (2150 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington)

AMC Hoffman Center 22 (206 Hoffman St., Alexandria)

Past Lives

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay



Regal Springfield Town Center (6859 Springfield Mall, Springfield)

Regal Rockville Center (199 E Montgomery Ave., Rockville)

Regal Majestic and IMAX (900 Ellsworth Dr., Silver Spring)

Cinema Fairfax Corner and XD (11900 Palace Way, Fairfax)

AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center (8633 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring)

Poor Things

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Score, Best Adapted Screenplay

Landmark E Street Cinema (555 11th St., NW)

AMC Georgetown 14 (3111 K St., NW)

AMC Shirlington 7 (2772 S Randolph St., Arlington)

Landmark Bethesda Row Cinema (7235 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda)

AMC Hoffman Center 22 (206 Hoffman St., Alexandria)

Landmark Atlantic Plumbing Cinema (807 V St., NW)

Zone of Interest

Nominated for Best Picture, Best International Feature Film, Best Director, Best Sound, Best Adapted Screenplay

Cinema Fairfax Corner and XD (11900 Palace Way, Fairfax)

Landmark E Street Cinema (555 11th St., NW)

AMC Georgetown 14 (3111 K St., NW)

AMC Shirlington 7 (2772 S Randolph St., Arlington)

Landmark Bethesda Row Cinema (7235 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda)

AMC Hoffman Center 22 (206 Hoffman St., Alexandria)

Perfect Days

Nominated for Best International Feature Film

Landmark E Street Cinema (555 11th St., NW)

AMC Georgetown 14 (3111 K St., NW)

AMC Hoffman Center 22 (206 Hoffman St., Alexandria)

Cinema Arts Theatre (9650 Main St., Fairfax)

Io Capitano

Nominated for Best International Feature Film

Landmark E Street Cinema (555 11th St., NW)

Cinema Arts Theatre (9650 Main St., Fairfax)

Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse

Nominated for Best Animated Feature Film

AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center (8633 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring)

Animated Short Films

Films include “Letter to a Pig,” “Ninety-Five Sense,” “Our Uniform,” “Pachyderme,” “War is Over!”

Landmark E Street Cinema (555 11th St., NW)

Landmark Bethesda Row Cinema (7235 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda)

AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center (8633 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring)

AMC Hoffman Center 22 (206 Hoffman St., Alexandria)

Cinema Arts Theatre (9650 Main St., Fairfax)

Live-Action Short Films

Films include “The After,” “Invincible,” “Knight of Fortune,” “Red, White and Blue,” and “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.”

Landmark E Street Cinema (555 11th St., NW)

Landmark Bethesda Row Cinema (7235 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda)

AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center (8633 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring)

Cinema Arts Theatre (9650 Main St., Fairfax)