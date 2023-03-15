Here’s How to Get Tickets to the White House Spring Garden Tour

It’s time for the White House spring garden tour: This year’s tours will take place Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.

Visitors can tour the gardens from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. both days. Anyone can enjoy the free tours, but you’ll have to show up early: Tickets are required and limited quantities will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis at the White House Visitors Center (1450 Pennsylvania Ave., NW), beginning at 8:30 a.m. each tour day.

During the tour, you’ll get to check the Rose Garden by the White House’s West Wing and the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden, which sits by the East Wing, as well as the White House Kitchen Garden, which First Lady Michelle Obama started in 2009. You’ll also get to see several trees that previous presidents planted.

The entry point for the tour will be at 15th Street, NW between E Street, NW and Constitution Avenue, NW.

Don’t worry, this isn’t your only chance to swing by the White House this spring: The President and First Lady also announced the White House Easter Egg Roll will take place the morning of April 10. Tickets for that event will be awarded by public lottery online beginning March 16 at 10 a.m.

