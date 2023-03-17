MAP: DC Street Closures for Saturday’s Rock ’n’ Roll Half Marathon and 5K

The 25th annual Rock ‘ n’ Roll Half Marathon and 5K kicks off in DC on Saturday, March 18. Racers will run around the city’s landmarks, including the White House, Lincoln Memorial, and Capitol. Bands will be positioned around the routes for live musical performances.

The 5K loop starts at 7:45 AM, beginning and ending at 4th St. NW and Pennsylvania Ave. NW. The half marathon starts at 8 AM on Constitution Avenue & 14th Street NW and finishes at 4th St. NW & Pennsylvania Ave. NW.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced a series of road closures and no-parking zones ahead of the race. Closures are staggered: The first set of closures begin on Friday, March 17 at 6 PM, and streets will reopen on Saturday, March 18 between 12 PM and 6 PM. Here’s where you can expect road closures (red) and no-parking zones (blue).

These streets will not allow parking from Friday, March 17 at 6 PM to Saturday, March 18 at 6 PM:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3 rd Street to 7 th Street, NW

Street to 7 Street, NW 3 rd Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue, NW

Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue, NW 4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

This street will not allow parking on Saturday, March 18 from 3 AM to 12 PM:

Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to 15th Street, NW

These streets will not allow parking on Saturday, March 18 from 6 AM to 2 PM:

Constitution Avenue from 15 th Street 23 rd Street, NW

Street 23 Street, NW 10 th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW 12 th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW 14 th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW Virginia Avenue from 18 th Street to 19 th Street, NW

Street to 19 Street, NW 18 th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW E Street from 18 th Street to 19 th Street, NW

Street to 19 Street, NW 19 th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW 27 th Street from Virginia Avenue to Whitehurst Freeway, NW

Street from Virginia Avenue to Whitehurst Freeway, NW I Street from 27 th Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

Street to Virginia Avenue, NW Calvert Street from 24 th Street to Columbia Road, NW

Street to Columbia Road, NW Adams Mill Road from 18 th Street to Calvert Street, NW

Street to Calvert Street, NW Columbia Road from 18 th Street to 16 th Street, NW

Street to 16 Street, NW Harvard Street from 16 th Street to 5 th Street, NW

Street to 5 Street, NW 5 th Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street, NW

Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street, NW Bryant Street from 4 th Street to North Capitol Street, NW

Street to North Capitol Street, NW North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to K Street, NW

K Street from North Capitol Street to 5 th Street, NW

Street, NW 4 th Street from K Street to E Street, NW

Street from K Street to E Street, NW E Street from 4 th Street to 6 th Street, NW

Street to 6 Street, NW 6th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

These streets will be closed from Friday, March 17 at 6 PM to Saturday, March 18 at 6 PM:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3 rd Street to 7 th Street, NW

Street to 7 Street, NW Constitution Avenue from 3 rd Street to 7 th Street, NW

Street to 7 Street, NW Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3 rd Street, SW

Street, SW 3 rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW 4 th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW 6th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

These streets will be closed on Saturday, March 18 from 3 AM to 12 PM :

Constitution Avenue from 9 th Street to 15 th Street, NW

Street to 15 Street, NW 10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

These streets will be closed on Saturday, March 18 from 6 AM to 2 PM:

Constitution Avenue from 15 th Street 23 rd Street, NW

Street 23 Street, NW 18 th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW E Street from 18 th Street to 19 th Street, NW

Street to 19 Street, NW 19 th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW Calvert Street from 24 th Street to Columbia Road, NW

Street to Columbia Road, NW Columbia Road from 18 th Street to 16 th Street, NW

Street to 16 Street, NW Harvard Street from 16 th Street to 5 th Street, NW

Street to 5 Street, NW 5 th Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street, NW

Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street, NW Bryant Street from 4 th Street to North Capitol Street, NW

Street to North Capitol Street, NW North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to K Street, NW

K Street from North Capitol Street to 5 th Street, NW

Street, NW 4 th Street from K Street to E Street, NW

Street from K Street to E Street, NW E Street from 4 th Street to 6 th Street, NW

Street to 6 Street, NW 6th Street from E Street to Indiana Avenue, NW