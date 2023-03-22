10 Great Things to Do in DC This April

FESTIVALS

Kennedy Center | March 22 – April 22

This celebration of all things river-related offers a steady flow of programming—art exhibits, musical performances, and buckets of other waterway-themed events. You can watch NASA footage accompanied by live orchestral music, for example, or check out an immersive experience featuring work by illustrator Edwin Fontánez (above).

MUSIC

The Fillmore Silver Spring | April 4 and 6

This world-changing punk band lived in DC for only about a year back in the early ’90s, but their riot grrrl blast remains entwined with the city that nurtured it. The group reunited in 2019, only to see plans for more extensive touring sink amid the pandemic. Here, finally, they roar back into town.

MUSIC

Echostage | April 8

The British singer’s most recent album, Heart on My Sleeve, is a lovestruck R&B project that invites listeners to her inner world of devotion, infatuation, and heartache. Expect her to switch up the vibe of this lively dance club with a heart-healing chill-out session.

BOOKS

Politics and Prose | April 10

The latest from the hilariously sharp Washington Post columnist offers some wild alternate history: Mark Twain turns into a zombie, John and Abigail Adams engage in sexting, and—for reasons you’ll have to read the book to grasp—Sesame Street Muppets carry out the D-Day invasion.

MUSIC

Strathmore | April 14

This intriguing trio makes up a collaborative project called Love in Exile, whose first album is due soon. Multi-instrumentalist Ismaily, pianist Iyer, and vocalist Aftab (pictured, left to right)—all majorly accomplished on their own—build a sound that’s spacious and haunting.

MUSIC

Kennedy Center | April 21

A charismatic troupe of bow-toting blonds, this acclaimed ensemble will offer two works by Schubert along with a new quartet commissioned by Washington Performing Arts. The latter piece was written by Icelandic star Anna Thorvaldsdottir, whose music is elusive and immersive.

BOOKS

Politics and Prose | April 22

Bethesda writer Heiny follows the novel Early Morning Riser with a collection of short stories that tap her signature com­bination of heart and humor. Sample setup: Suffering from a hangover and “laundry crisis,” a character shows up to work in a bridesmaid dress that “looks like something an American Girl doll might wear to a movie premiere.”

THEATER

Signature Theatre | April 25–June 18

It’s been 15 years since this popular musical opened on Broadway, and its exploration of art and Black identity still resonates—as do the songs, which veer from blues to punk to gospel and other genres. The whole thing springs from the fascinating brain of the eclectic musician Stew.

Museums

National Portrait Gallery | April 28, 2023–February 25, 2024

This collection of historic portraits marks the 125th anniversary of the Spanish-American-Cuban-Philippine War. The art depicts monarchs, military leaders, and political activists from the countries involved (the painting here is of Hawaii’s Queen Lili‘uokalani), and the exhibit is meant to juxtapose American expansion with the viewpoints of those who were affected by it overseas.

Sports

Entertainment & Sports Arena | April 29

For the last half century, the annual event has pitted a team of the area’s best high-school basketball players against a squad of national all-stars (including the likes of Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James back before they were superstars). This year’s contest will also serve as a tribute to the Cap­ital Classic’s founder, Robert Geogha, who died last year.

This article appears in the April 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

