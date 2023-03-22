Arsenal Is Coming to Audi Field This Summer

Hot ticket alert: The annual MLS All-Star match will happen at DC’s Audi Field on Wednesday, July 19. The American team, made up of top players from throughout Major League Soccer, will face off against English club Arsenal F.C.. Wayne Rooney will coach the roster of American League players.

In 2021 and 2022, the MLS All-Stars played and won against LIGA MX All-Stars, players from the top professional league in Mexico. The last time the MLS All-Stars faced off against Arsenal was in 2016, and the English club won 2-1. Arsenal F.C. currently holds the top spot in the Premier League standings.

This summer’s game will be Rooney’s first appearance as coach of the All-Star team; in 2011, he played with Manchester United against the MLS All-Stars, and in 2019, he joined the All-Stars to compete against Atlético Madrid.

Tickets for the highly anticipated match go on sale Tuesday, March 28 at 10 AM, and fans can sign up for access to a pre-sale. On July 18, there will be a Skills Challenge, a freestyle event including mini-matches and shooting competitions with 10 players from each team. Tickets for the Skills Challenge are $15 and already available for purchase. In the week leading up to the match, the MLS will host a concert, player appearances, and a fan festival at the Wharf.

Audi Field, 100 Potomac Ave., SW.