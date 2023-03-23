Shopping

Christian Louboutin Is Opening Its First DC Store

The signature red doors will open on April 7 at CityCenterDC.

Written by
| Published on
Christian Louboutin at CityCenterDC
Photograph of soon-to-open Christian Louboutin boutique at CityCenterDC by Julia Rosenberg

The much-anticipated Christian Louboutin boutique—the first in DC—will open at CityCenterDC on April 7. 

The design of the store itself—a little under 2,000 square feet and nestled between Burberry and Christofle on I Street across from Tiffany & Co.—was inspired by Louboutin’s Parisian apartment and designed to feel residential. Just inside the red doors, floral wallpaper by French artist Alexandre Poulaillon covers the entrance walls. In the first of two “living rooms,” a daytime-inspired lounge space features curved alcoves that mimic the arched windows of the first Louboutin store in Paris and are lined with women’s shoes. The second room, an evening-inspired space, houses the men’s shoes and accessories. Carpet in the designer’s signature red hue is throughout. 

 

Christian Louboutin at CityCenterDC
The Christian Louboutin ‘Loubi Duniss’ 100 mm leather sandal in Fluo Yellow’ ($1,095), is an example of what will be available at the Christian Louboutin boutique when it opens at CityCenterDC on April 7.

When it opens, the boutique will offer men’s and women’s shoes and accessories from Christian Louboutin’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, in addition to its other offerings.

 

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

