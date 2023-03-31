You Can Now Visit the National Zoo’s Andean Bear Cubs

Baby animal fans have a new reason to visit the National Zoo. Four-month-old Andean bear cubs Ian and Sean are now on view in an outdoor habitat near the American Trail exhibit. The brothers were first introduced to the adoring public via the zoo’s Andean Bear Cam.

The baby bears are in the same area as mom Brienne and dad Quito. Look at the cub’s faces to tell them apart: According to the zoo, Ian has a triangle patch on his forehead—similar to great grandmother bear Billie Jean—and Sean has a hook over his right eye, just like Quito.

It’s been a big year for the little cubs: They took their shaky first steps in January, had their first vet exam in February, and made their zoo debut in March. What will April bring? We can only assume more cuteness.

Free entry passes are still required to visit the zoo and see the bears. Reserve tickets online up to four weeks in advance, or secure a limited number of same-day passes at the zoo entrance.