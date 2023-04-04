Pick From Thousands of Tulips at This Festival in Virginia

Spring has sprung and flowers everywhere are beginning to bloom. In Nokesville, Virginia, thousands of tulips will be pick-able starting today at the 2023 Festival of Spring at Burnside Farms. This festival, now in its 12th year, will showcase over 150 varieties of tulips and over 30 varieties of daffodils.

Every fall, Burnside Farms plants more than 2.5 million bulbs imported from Holland. The effort takes about six weeks of planting every day, and is carefully coordinated with their daffodil planting to ensure an on-time bloom for both flowers. The tulip fields span over 15 acres and the daffodils take up another five acres.

The flowers bloom in cycles during the festival’s three-week run. The length of the season depends entirely on the weather, and they estimate this season to end April 26. Interestingly, sunny days can shorten the season, with every 80-degree, sunny April day cutting the season by an estimated three days. Before planning a trip, visitors can monitor their field report page for up-to-date blooming news. The most recent report says there is “quite a bit of color starting to show.”

The festival will run April 4 to April 26. Tickets for April 4 through 11 are on sale now, and other dates will open later. Advance purchase tickets cost $19 to $25, and a limited number of day-of tickets will become available daily at noon for $25 to $31. With admission, guests can pick five flowers. Additional tulips are $1 per stem, and daffodils are two for $1.

Tips to know before you go: bring layers for early spring mornings, wear comfortable shoes for walking, and pack a picnic to enjoy in the courtyard of their 100-year-old dairy barn. If you don’t bring your own food, they will have food vendors parked by the picnic area. There are also activities for children, such as wagon rides, a giant jumping pad, grain-bin basketball, and hundreds of authentic Dutch wooden shoes kids can wear around the play area. Dogs are not allowed.

The festival hours are Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to dusk, and Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to dusk.

11008 Kettle Run Rd., Nokesville, Virginia.

