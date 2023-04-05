Ten years ago, Mike Van Hall left a law career to pursue his passion for graphic design, and he’s since become a go-to local for a specific skill: designing beer cans. We asked him about a few of his faves.
Ditto DIPA for Nighthawk Brewery & Pizzeria
This can was part of a larger project that included designing the restaurant. The overall idea was to fuse the spirit of ’90s skateboarding with an ’80s look. One surprising reference point: the restaurant where the kids hung out on Saved by the Bell.
Senate Beer for the Heurich House Museum
The Christian Heurich Brewing Company’s Senate beer flowed through DC from the 1880s until 1956, when the company shuttered. In 2019, the museum released a version made from info found in the National Archives. “I wanted a design that was modern but had a link to the heritage,” Van Hall says.
Clear Nights IPA for Aslin Beer Company
If this one jumped out at you on the page, that was Van Hall’s plan: It’s supposed to pop on grocery shelves. His visual concept was to evoke a cityscape at night.
No Backsies Wheat Beer for Aslin Beer Company
See the hands? Van Hall thought about the beer’s playground-game name and decided to evoke memories of playing tag. But if it conjures something different for you, that’s great. “I want people to have their own interpretation of it,” he says.
This article appears in the April 2023 issue of Washingtonian.
Meet DC’s Guru of Beer-Can Design
His sudsy designs really pop.
Ten years ago, Mike Van Hall left a law career to pursue his passion for graphic design, and he’s since become a go-to local for a specific skill: designing beer cans. We asked him about a few of his faves.
Ditto DIPA for Nighthawk Brewery & Pizzeria
This can was part of a larger project that included designing the restaurant. The overall idea was to fuse the spirit of ’90s skateboarding with an ’80s look. One surprising reference point: the restaurant where the kids hung out on Saved by the Bell.
Senate Beer for the Heurich House Museum
The Christian Heurich Brewing Company’s Senate beer flowed through DC from the 1880s until 1956, when the company shuttered. In 2019, the museum released a version made from info found in the National Archives. “I wanted a design that was modern but had a link to the heritage,” Van Hall says.
Clear Nights IPA for Aslin Beer Company
If this one jumped out at you on the page, that was Van Hall’s plan: It’s supposed to pop on grocery shelves. His visual concept was to evoke a cityscape at night.
No Backsies Wheat Beer for Aslin Beer Company
See the hands? Van Hall thought about the beer’s playground-game name and decided to evoke memories of playing tag. But if it conjures something different for you, that’s great. “I want people to have their own interpretation of it,” he says.
This article appears in the April 2023 issue of Washingtonian.
Most Popular in News & Politics
Foo Fighters Will Open the Atlantis, the 9:30 Club’s New Venue
Trump’s Indictment Means Bar Specials in DC
DC’s Housing Market Is Finally Leveling Out. What Now?
DC Wants You to Move Downtown
What DC Condo Sales Say About the Housing Market
Washingtonian Magazine
April 2023: Real Estate 2023View Issue
Subscribe
Follow Us on Social
Follow Us on Social
Related
Who Should Be Called a “Washingtonian”?
Frederica Wilson Explains Her Distinctive Style
What’s It Like to Be Nimbee?
Two New Albums Have Maryland-Related Names
More from News & Politics
DC Health Is Deploying Narcan Vending Machines to Prevent Opioid Overdose Deaths
The Atlantis Shows We’re Most Excited to See (Besides Foo Fighters!)
Metro’s Yellow Line Will FINALLY Reopen on May 7
“Marabar” Has a New Home—and a New Name—at American University
The Fugazi Documentary Will Return for Another Week
Foo Fighters Will Open the Atlantis, the 9:30 Club’s New Venue
Who Should Be Called a “Washingtonian”?
DC’s Housing Market Is Finally Leveling Out. What Now?