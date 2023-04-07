Discover the intersection of comfort and luxury in Washington DC with Unit 701 at 2501 M St NW, a stunningly re-imagined condo located in one of the city’s most sought-after neighborhoods. With almost 1,700 square feet of living space, this unit boasts 2 comfortable bedrooms and 2 well-appointed bathrooms.

This recently renovated unit was taken down to the studs to allow for a modern and open designer kitchen floor plan and floating staircase. With European White Oak flooring throughout, the brightness is accentuated with the walls of windows on both levels. The primary en-suite bedroom contains two ample walk-in closets and sweeping views of the city and Cathedral. Also generously sized and with an en-suite bathroom, the second bedroom also provides access to private outdoor space.

Residents at 2501 M St NW enjoy access to various amenities, such as a fitness center, rooftop terrace, modern party room, and 24-hour concierge service. This convenient West End location is just steps away from the trendy neighborhoods of Georgetown and Dupont Circle, where you can explore some of the city’s top shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

Address: 2501 M St NW, #701, Washington, DC 20037

Contact:

James T. Kim

202.798.1781

info@jamesyDC.com