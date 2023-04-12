At the 2023 Pink Tie Party, attendees donned their finest pink attire to enjoy a reception-style event at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center emceed by Radio & TV Personality Guy Lambert featuring:
- Culinary creations by TCMA Executive Chef Houman Gohary and the best bites of the DC area restaurant scene
- Delightful cocktails and mocktails, including an XR activation by ARTECHOUSE DC at the House of Suntory Bar, and a Choquette and Chambord tasting
- Entertainment by DeeJay Shelly and the Skyline band
In addition to an incredible fashion show featuring MODELS, INC., Absolutely Dragulous, and some best-dressed attendees from the crowd, Attila Czutor of SHŌTŌ won the 2023 House of Suntory Cherry Blossom Cocktail Competition, chosen via Pink Tie Party attendee vote and served at Petalpalooza® at Capitol Riverfront, presented by Chase on April 8.
Participating Restaurants: Art and Soul at YOTEL Washington DC, Brasserie Beck, Cure Bar & Bistro, Dirty Habit DC, Dovetail Bar & Restaurant, Ellington Park Bistro, Estuary, Hiatus Cheesecake, Le Sel, MightyMeals, Planta, Robert’s at the Omni, Shoreham Hotel, Rosa Mexicano, Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood & Crab, and Wren. Additional DoorDash restaurants included Chicken + Whiskey, CHIKO, Silver Diner, Timber Pizza Co., and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream.
Supporters: ARTECHOUSE DC, Beam Suntory, Chambord Liqueur, and the Embassy of Japan. Restaurant Services Provider: DoorDash. Media Sponsors: Washingtonian and The Washington Blade. Special Thanks To BetMGM, EastCoast Entertainment, EventEQ, Kirin Beer, Old Ox Brewery.