At the 2023 Pink Tie Party, attendees donned their finest pink attire to enjoy a reception-style event at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center emceed by Radio & TV Personality Guy Lambert featuring:

Culinary creations by TCMA Executive Chef Houman Gohary and the best bites of the DC area restaurant scene

Delightful cocktails and mocktails, including an XR activation by ARTECHOUSE DC at the House of Suntory Bar, and a Choquette and Chambord tasting

Entertainment by DeeJay Shelly and the Skyline band

In addition to an incredible fashion show featuring MODELS, INC., Absolutely Dragulous, and some best-dressed attendees from the crowd, Attila Czutor of SHŌTŌ won the 2023 House of Suntory Cherry Blossom Cocktail Competition, chosen via Pink Tie Party attendee vote and served at Petalpalooza® at Capitol Riverfront, presented by Chase on April 8.

Participating Restaurants: Art and Soul at YOTEL Washington DC, Brasserie Beck, Cure Bar & Bistro, Dirty Habit DC, Dovetail Bar & Restaurant, Ellington Park Bistro, Estuary, Hiatus Cheesecake, Le Sel, MightyMeals, Planta, Robert’s at the Omni, Shoreham Hotel, Rosa Mexicano, Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood & Crab, and Wren. Additional DoorDash restaurants included Chicken + Whiskey, CHIKO, Silver Diner, Timber Pizza Co., and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream.

Supporters: ARTECHOUSE DC, Beam Suntory, Chambord Liqueur, and the Embassy of Japan. Restaurant Services Provider: DoorDash. Media Sponsors: Washingtonian and The Washington Blade. Special Thanks To BetMGM, EastCoast Entertainment, EventEQ, Kirin Beer, Old Ox Brewery.