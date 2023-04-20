The cherry blossoms may have already fallen from the Tidal Basin’s trees, but visitors still have the chance to enjoy the season. Waldorf Astoria Washington DC is in full cherry blossom mode until the end of May with a magnificent springtime display inspired by the city’s famous blooms. The large central cherry blossom tree sparkling with elegant chandeliers provides the perfect instagrammable moment. Cherry blossom canopies arching over various seating areas make guests feel as if they are enjoying a luxurious picnic under their own private tree. In the evening, the twinkling lights on the trees create a magical ambiance for dinner or light bites and cocktails at the bar.

The tranquil, floral backdrop in the hotel’s famous Peacock Alley has transformed the atrium into a vibrant escape and the perfect place to celebrate Mom.

Mother’s Day buffet in bloom

Beneath the cherry blossom canopies, the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC provides an ethereal and luxurious setting for a Mother’s Day celebration. The hotel has curated a Mother’s Day Sweets & Bubbles Dessert Buffet that will excite any mom with a sweet tooth.

Kids can enjoy mini cupcakes, assorted cookies and brownies, and macarons, while moms can enjoy a more decadent assortment. The buffet will include praline mousse cups; white chocolate raspberry parfaits; and fruit, chocolate caramel, and lemon meringue tartlets. Cherry cream puffs and scones with lemon curd, Devonshire cream, and cherry jam offer a subtle nod to DC’s iconic white and pink blooms.

Mother’s Day is an occasion that calls for indulgence—and this Waldorf Astoria experience fits the bill.

Token of appreciation

Champagne and sweet treats are a lovely addition to any Mother’s Day. Of course, the celebration would not be complete without a hand-written card to shower Mom with words of love and admiration.

As part of the Mother’s Day Sweets & Bubbles Dessert Buffet, the hotel will provide guests with complimentary Mother’s Day cards, a tribute to the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC’s historic roots as the Old Post Office. Courtesy of the Waldorf Astoria Spa, moms will also receive luxurious floral bath salts to take home, the cherry on top of a relaxing and indulgent Mother’s Day.

Prefer savory bites? The Waldorf Astoria’s Cherry Blossom Clock Tower Tea delivers everything you would expect from a high tea—with a cherry twist.

Cherry Blossom by Harney & Sons Master Tea Blenders harnesses the vibrant flavor of plump, fragrant cherries in a blend of green teas. Pair it with delectable savory bites, including a cherry-infused cherrywood smoked salmon and a foie gras mousse with spiced cherries.

—

Mother’s Day Sweets & Bubbles Buffet ($35 kids, $50 adults no champagne, $85 adults with champagne) is available from 12–4 pm on Sunday, May 14. The Cherry Blossom Clock Tower Tea ($90/person) offers seatings at noon and 2 pm every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday afternoon through May 31. Make a reservation online or call 240-814-3655 or email DCAWA.FB@waldorfastoria.com to book your table today.