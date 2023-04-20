Welcome to this elegantly designed 5 bed/4.5 bath Modern Farmhouse built by Classic Cottages in 2018. Over 5K square feet of finely finished living space, sited on a level and beautifully landscaped 10K SF lot. Enjoy a premiere location on a quiet cul-de-sac in the wonderful community of Lyon Village.

Enter this custom residence noting the gleaming walnut-stained hardwoods, high ceilings and expansive entry. Main level highlights include a generous-sized office, convenient half bath and gracious private dining room. Continuing to the heart of home, the expansive Chef’s Kitchen highlighted by a grand island with breakfast bar seating, quartz countertops opening to the Great Room, boasting a cozy gas fireplace. Kitchen highlights include upgraded stainless steel appliances, a double wall oven, opulent white cabinetry, luxurious custom mill work, and a Butler’s Pantry that flows to the mudroom and garage.

French doors from the Great Room lead outside to your private fenced rear yard. Relax on the spacious maintenance-free trek deck and lush green lawn courtesy of your inground irrigation system.

The upper bedroom level showcases 4 bedrooms all with walk-in closets, and 3 baths, including a spacious Owner’s Suite with two walk-in closets and an en-suite luxury spa-inspired bathroom.

Address: 1834 N. Kirkwood Place, Arlington, VA 22201

Contact:

Lyssa Seward

Lseward@ttrsir.com

Melody Abella

Mabella@ttrsir.com