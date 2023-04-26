A Budget Airline Now Offers Nonstop Flights From Dulles Airport to Iceland

There’s a new low-cost option for direct flights from Dulles International Airport to Iceland. Starting on Wednesday, April 26, discount Icelandic airline Play is offering daily nonstop flights from Dulles to Keflavik Airport, located near capital city Reykjavík.

Play isn’t the only airline that operates direct service from Dulles to Iceland. Icelandair began nonstop flights from the Virginia airport in May 2011. Ticket prices are a key difference between the two airlines: Icelandair flights from Dulles to Keflavik in May start at $600 round trip while Play airline flights start at $300. DC-area travelers have been able to fly Play direct to Iceland from Baltimore-Washington International Airport since April 2022.

In addition to Iceland, there’s a slate of new nonstop international flights coming to Dulles this summer. European destinations that will soon have more flights without a layover include Berlin, London, and Rome.