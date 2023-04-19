Airport food has come a long way since the days of pre-flight pretzels from Auntie Anne’s. Today, Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport announced a new slate of concessions, including spinoffs of some notable DC restaurants and brands. The phased rollout will begin later this year, and more than 80 new dining and retail options are expected open across both airports by 2026.

At DCA, you’ll soon be able to fuel up on coffee at Compass or Zeke’s, or grab a pint from Atlas Brew Works. Meanwhile, IAD is adding a Union Kitchen grab-and-go market, Rappahannock Oyster Bar, and full-service outposts of chef Fabio Trabocchi’s pasta house Sfoglina and Navy Yard modern diner Gatsby. There will also be an Auntie Anne’s, because of course.

Here’s the full list of the concessions coming soon, via the press release:

Reagan National Airport

• Neighborgoods DC- Unique gifts and souvenirs, souvenir apparel for adults/kids/baby and gourmet packaged food. DC-based brand established in 2014.

• Boss- Men and women’s apparel, including a fitting room.

• Compass Coffee- Handcrafted, ethically sourced coffee. Menu serving breakfast items, healthy salads, sandwiches and baked goods. DC-based brand established in 2014.

• DC Arts District Market- Unique apparel, gifts and souvenirs. Featuring “just walk out”technology and 24-hour automated retail.

• Inside the Beltway- Core travel convenience necessities, healthy pre-packaged grab-and-go snacks, gifts, souvenir apparel and accessories.

• Dos Toros Taqueria- Fast-casual taqueria using fresh sustainably sourced ingredients. Healthy options, including a variety of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads.

• Atlas Brew Works- DC based artisanal beer with healthy food options.

• Zeke’s Coffee- Maryland-based coffee shop with grab-and-go menu.

• Cava – Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant featuring customizable salads, pitas and grains. DC-based and has operated in DCA since 2015.

• Half Moon Empanadas- Fresh empanadas made in-shop daily.

Dulles International Airport

• Hudson and Hudson Nonstop (3 locations)- Two locations of this newsstand will have Amazon “just walk out” technology.

• Market 1962- Small grab-and-go market with pre-packaged snacks and convenience products.

• Brookstone- Personalized health and wellness electronics store.

• Starbucks- New location of the national coffeehouse chain.

• Ink by Hudson- A bookstore embracing trends in popular culture and literature.

• Potbelly- Fast-casual sandwich shop

• Freshii- Bowls, smoothies and more. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

• Gatsby- Full-service DC-based restaurant and bar with desserts by Mah Ze Dahr Bakery.

• Sfoglina- Full-service restaurant and patio and bar. Chef Fabio Trabocchi’s pasta house. Multiple locations in DC area. Brand is recognized in Michelin Bib Gourmand 2022.

• Rappahannock Oyster Co.- Local oysters from the Rappahannock River and Chesapeake Bay.

• Auntie Anne’s- Pretzel shop

• Union Kitchen- DC-based grab-and-go market

Join the conversation!