Reagan National Airport Won’t Get Any Additional Long-Distance Flights

The schlep to Dulles will continue for many air travelers: on Wednesday, the House voted to reject a contentious plan that would have added seven long-distance flights to Reagan National Airport.

The measure was a part of the House’s Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill, which aims to improve protections for passengers with disabilities, remedy the air traffic controller shortage, bolster airport infrastructure and technology, and more. The House is set to vote on a finalized version of the bill, which determines funding for the Federal Aviation Administration, on Thursday.

Each day, DCA sends off 20 long-distance flights, which fly non-stop beyond a 1,250 mile perimeter. The failed legislation would have added seven more (Utah representative Burgess Owens, who sponsored the amendment, initially advocated for 28 more flights).

Because DCA and Dulles are owned by the federal government rather than their city or state, adding long-distance flights to the hubs became a national political duel (and another example of locals not controlling their stuff). Support for increasing the number of long-distance flights largely came from out-of-town lawmakers, who favor the close-to-the-Capitol DCA over Dulles airport, which sits roughly 27 miles away from the city. But local legislators from Maryland and Virginia opposed the amendment, arguing that it would increase delays and foot traffic at an already busy airport while detracting from Dulles and Baltimore-Washington International.

The Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority, which operates DCA and Dulles, seemed satisfied with the decision:.”We are pleased that the House vote acknowledges DCA’s small size and capacity limitations,” said a spokesperson.