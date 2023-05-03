6 King Charles III Coronation Watch Parties and Events Around DC

Get those pinkies up: It’s almost coronation time.

On May 6, King Charles III will be crowned in the UK’s first coronation ceremony in 70 years. Held in London’s Westminster Abbey, the ceremony will begin at 6am EST and last roughly two hours, according to CNN.

Whether you want to watch the ceremony live or celebrate before and after it takes place, these events around DC can help you get in the royal spirit.

Coronation Watch Parties

Coronation Tea at the Merriweather Café

Hillwood Estate, 4155 Linnean Avenue, NW

Friday, May 5 – Wednesday, May 31

Try one of the Merriweather’s special coronation menu items, like a darjeeling tea shortbread biscuit, roast beef or cucumber finger sandwiches, assorted teas, and more. Book the experience for $38 a person by calling 202 – 686 – 5807. Available for groups 4 or larger. The ceremony will be screened in the dining space on May 6.

The Fairmont Hotel’s Coronation Garden Party

2401 M St., NW

Saturday, May 6, 9:30 a.m – 12:30 p.m.

The Fairmont’s party will have champagne sabering, authentic Scottish bagpipe music, British food and drinks, screens displaying the recorded ceremony, and slices of a spectacular royal coronation cake. And be sure to dust off your festive hats: the Fairmont is awarding prizes for the best party attire. RSVP here after the morning of Thursday, May 4, when the hotel will be adding more spots for the event.

Duke’s Grocery Watch Party

2000 Pennsylvania Ave St NW

Saturday, May 6, 6 a.m. – noon

There’s no party like a 6 a.m. party. Watch the historic event live, bright and early, on the spot’s projectors while enjoying British food and drink specials. Book a $10 ticket here.

The Queen Vic’s Watch Party

1206 H St.,NE

Saturday, May 6, 6 a.m. – noon

This hub for the region’s Anglophiles is hosting a crack of dawn watch party with fan-favorite British dishes and drinks. Bar seats for 1 and tables for 2 are sold out, but tables for 4 are still available to book here. Standing room is available on a first come first serve basis.

Events Not Screening the Coronation

The King’s Coronation Tea at the Four Seasons

2800 Pennsylvania Ave.

Saturday, May 6, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Feel like a proper Brit as you listen to a 4-piece “Bridgerton-esque” string quartet while enjoying tea or bottomless bubbly drinks. The Seasons restaurant is also allowing guests to try rare coronation dishes, like King Charles III official coronation quiche or Queen Elizabeth’s coronation children’s sandwich. Book the experience for $125 a person here.

The British Embassy’s Sidewalk Celebration

3100 Massachusetts Ave., outside residence gates

Saturday, May 6, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Open to the general public, this event will offer British refreshments, activities for children, and showcase British brands.