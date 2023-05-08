Congratulations, new mom! After months of anticipation, your little one has finally arrived. As you settle into your new routine, it's important to make sure you're taking care of yourself, too. One crucial step in postpartum self-care is taking a high-quality postnatal vitamin. These specialized supplements are designed to provide the nutrients your body needs to recover from childbirth, produce breast milk, and support your overall health and well-being.

With so many options on the market, though, it can be tough to know which postnatal vitamin is right for you. In this article, we'll take a closer look at some of the best postnatal vitamins available, so you can make an informed choice and feel confident that you're giving yourself and your baby the best possible start.

Best Postnatal Vitamin Options: Reviews

1. Ritual Postnatal Multivitamin – Overall Best Postnatal Vitamin

Pros

Specialized formula for mothers six months postpartum

Delayed-release capsule design

Science-backed formula

About Ritual Postnatal Multivitamin

For new mothers looking for a comprehensive postnatal vitamin, the Ritual Essential for Women Postnatal Multivitamin is an excellent option. This supplement leads our list of the best postnatal vitamins with a science-backed formula that provides all of the essential nutrients needed for postpartum recovery and lactation support.

Our review team loved a lot about Ritual’s postnatal multivitamin and one of the biggest positives is the brand’s commitment to transparency. Ritual uses high-quality, bioavailable ingredients that are free from harmful additives and fillers. The company provides detailed information about the sources and forms of each nutrient, ensuring that users know exactly what they are consuming.

This postnatal multivitamin includes a range of crucial vitamins and minerals, including folate, iron, vitamin D (D3), and iodine. Additionally, this supplement contains omega-3 DHA, which plays an important role in supporting a baby's brain and eye development during breastfeeding. Inclusion of B vitamins is also helpful for breast milk production, as well.

Another impressive feature of this product is its "no-nausea capsule" design. Many individuals experience nausea and digestive discomfort with supplements, but this postnatal vitamin is designed to alleviate these symptoms with a delayed-release mechanism, mint freshness from a tab in each bottle, and dual-ingredient inclusion.

The delayed-release capsule ensures that a mom receives the nutrients she needs in the right areas of the stomach. The capsule is further specialized in that it combines both dry and oily ingredients in a single pill so you can take fewer capsules, overall.

Our review team recommends the Ritual Essential Postnatal Vitamin at the top of our list of the best postnatal vitamins, as an exceptional supplement for new mothers. It is a well-researched, high-quality product that provides everything needed to support postpartum health and a baby's development.

Specs

Number of Tablets or Capsules – 60 capsules

– 60 capsules Servings Per Container – 30 servings

– 30 servings Dosage Instructions – Take two capsules each day with or without food

2. Pure Essence Labs Mother & Child – Best for Both Mothers & Infants

Pros

Whole-food nutrient approach

Herbal extracts and antioxidants

Phytochemical ingredients

Cons

Contains dairy, which may be problematic for those who are lactose-intolerant

About Pure Essence Labs Mother & Child

The Pure Essence Mother & Child postnatal vitamin is an exceptional choice for new mothers who desire a comprehensive supplement that supports both their own health and their baby's health.

Our review team loved Mother & Child’s whole-food nutrient approach, which ensures that the vitamins and minerals in the formula are derived from organic fruits and vegetables, making them highly bioavailable and easy for the body to absorb. This approach sets Pure Essence apart from other postnatals that utilize synthetic nutrients.

The Mother & Child postnatal supplement includes all of the vital nutrients necessary for postpartum recovery and lactation support. These include folate, iron, vitamin D3, and iodine. Additionally, the formula contains a wide range of herbal extracts and antioxidants, such as ginger, turmeric, colostrum, green tea, and vitamin C, which support the immune system and decrease inflammation.

In addition to these key nutrients, the Pure Essence Mother & Child postnatal vitamin also contains phytochemical ingredients, which are plant-based compounds that offer a variety of health benefits. For example, the formula includes grape seed extract, which is rich in antioxidants and has been shown to support cardiovascular health.

The supplement also contains lycopene, a phytochemical found in tomatoes that has been linked to reduced inflammation and improved immune function.

The use of whole-food nutrients is particularly noteworthy, as it sets the Mother & Child postnatal vitamin apart from other postnatal supplements. The product provides all of the crucial vitamins and minerals needed to recover during the postpartum time and lactation support in a form that the body can easily recognize and absorb.

The addition of herbal extracts and antioxidants is a bonus, helping to support the immune system along with vitamin C while reducing inflammation, both of which are critical for new mothers.

Overall, the Pure Essence Mother & Child postnatal vitamin is a top-of-the-line supplement for new mothers who seek a comprehensive and high-quality postnatal supplement. Its whole-food nutrient approach, coupled with the herbal extracts and antioxidants, make it a standout product that can support postpartum health and the health of their baby.

Specs

Number of Tablets or Capsules – 120 tablets

– 120 tablets Servings Per Container – 30 servings

– 30 servings Dosage Instructions – four tablets daily, with or without food or water and dosages can be split up

3. Nordic Naturals Postnatal Omega-3 – Best Fish Oil Option

Pros

High concentration of omega-3 fatty acids

Pure sourcing and manufacturing process

Lemon flavor makes swallowing the supplement easier

Cons

Not for those seeking a vegan or vegetarian postnatal vitamin

About Nordic Naturals Postnatal Omega-3

The Nordic Naturals Postnatal Omega-3 fish oil supplement is a premium product designed to support postpartum health and lactation. This supplement contains high-quality, non-GMO fish oil that is sourced from wild-caught Arctic cod. The oil undergoes a rigorous molecular distillation process to ensure that it is pure and free from harmful contaminants.

Our review panel noted the high concentration of omega-3 fatty acids in Nordic Naturals, particularly that of EPA and DHA. These essential fatty acids are crucial for supporting a baby's brain and eye development during breastfeeding, as well as for reducing inflammation and supporting overall health and wellbeing. This Nordic Naturals supplement contains 830mg of EPA and DHA per serving, making it one of the most concentrated fish oil supplements on the market.

Another great aspect of this supplement is its lemon flavor, which makes it easy to swallow and minimizes any fishy aftertaste. The soft gels are also smaller than some other fish oil supplements, making them easier to swallow. The supplement's soft gels are made from a gelatin derived from fish, making them unsuitable for vegetarians or those with religious or dietary restrictions on the consumption of pork or beef.

While the Nordic Naturals Postnatal Omega-3 fish oil supplement is on the pricier side compared to some other fish oil supplements on the market, many reviewers feel that the quality and concentration of the omega-3 fatty acids make it worth the investment. Moreover, the product has been independently tested by third-party laboratories, which attests to its high-quality standards.

Overall, the Nordic Naturals fish oil supplement is an excellent choice for new mothers who want to support their postpartum health and their baby's development. Its high concentration of omega-3 fatty acids, pure sourcing and manufacturing process, and lemon flavor make it a standout product that is well worth considering. However, it's worth noting that the soft gels are not suitable for vegetarians or those with specific dietary requirements.

Specs

Number of Tablets or Capsules – 60 softgels

– 60 softgels Servings Per Container – 30 servings

– 30 servings Dosage Instructions – two softgels daily, preferably with food

How We Selected Our Top Postnatal Vitamin Recommendations

To create this list of the best postnatal vitamins available today, our review panel took several factors into consideration.

First and foremost, the vitamins that made our list needed to contain all of the essential nutrients necessary for postpartum recovery and lactation support, such as iron, folate, vitamin D, and iodine. Top vitamins also need to be derived from high-quality sources and manufactured in a way that ensures maximum bioavailability and absorption.

Other factors we took into consideration included the addition of herbal extracts and antioxidants, the use of whole-food nutrients, and the absence of harmful additives or allergens. Finally, we took into account customer reviews and ratings to determine which postnatal supplements have been the most effective for other new mothers.

What are Postnatal Vitamins?

Postnatal vitamins, or postnatals, are dietary supplements specifically formulated for new mothers during the postpartum time frame. This period is the time immediately following childbirth, typically lasting up to six weeks, although it can vary depending on individual circumstances.

During this postpartum period, a new mother's body undergoes significant changes as it recovers from the physical demands of pregnancy and childbirth, and adapts to the demands of breast milk production, and caring for a new baby.

Postnatals are intended to support a new mother's overall health and well-being during this period of transition. They typically contain a combination of key vitamins and minerals that are particularly important for recovery during postpartum and lactation support.

These may include iron, which can help to replace the blood loss that occurs during childbirth, and folate, which supports healthy cell growth and development. Other common ingredients include vitamin D, which helps the body absorb calcium and support bone health, and iodine, which is essential for thyroid function and metabolism.

In addition to these vital nutrients, some postnatal supplement options may also contain additional ingredients, such as herbal extracts and antioxidants that can support immune function and decrease inflammation. These ingredients may also include ginger, turmeric, green tea, or other plant-based compounds that offer a variety of health benefits.

Some postnatals may also utilize whole-food nutrient approaches, which ensure that the vitamins and minerals in the formula are derived from organic fruits and vegetables, making them highly bioavailable and easy for the body to absorb.

It's important to note that postnatals are not a substitute for a healthy diet and lifestyle, but rather a supplement to help fill in any nutritional gaps that may exist during the time after birth. A well-balanced diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains is essential for maintaining overall health and supporting recovery after childbirth.

That said, postnatals can provide an extra boost of nutrients to support a new mother's physical and mental well-being during this period of adjustment.

As with any supplement, it's important to consult with a healthcare professional before beginning to take postnatal vitamins. They can help to ensure that the vitamins and minerals in the supplement are appropriate for an individual's specific needs and that there are no interactions with any other medications or supplements that may be taken.

How To Choose the Best Postnatal Vitamins

When choosing the best postnatal vitamins, there are several elements or parameters that a mother should consider.

Essential nutrients

Look for postnatal multivitamin options that contain all of the nutrients needed for postpartum and lactation support, such as iron, folate, vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin D3, iodine and amino-acids including EPA and DHA. These nutrients are particularly important during this time and can help support overall health and well-being.

Quality and sourcing

Consider the quality and sourcing of the vitamins. Look for vitamins that are derived from high-quality sources and manufactured in a way that ensures maximum bioavailability and absorption. This may include whole-food nutrient approaches or vitamins that are derived from organic fruits and vegetables.

Herbal extracts and antioxidants

The addition of herbal extracts and antioxidants in the formula can be beneficial. These can support immune function and decrease inflammation. Some examples may include ginger, turmeric, green tea, or other plant-based compounds that offer a variety of health benefits.

Allergens

Be aware of any allergens or additives that may be present in the supplement. This is particularly important for those with dietary restrictions or allergies, such as gluten or dairy intolerance.

Customer reviews

Look for customer reviews and ratings to determine which postnatals have been the most effective for other new mothers. This can provide valuable insight into the quality and effectiveness of a particular supplement.

Overall, choosing the best postnatals involves considering a variety of factors, including vital nutrients, quality and sourcing, herbal extracts and antioxidants, allergens, price, and customer reviews. Consulting with a healthcare professional can also help to ensure that the vitamins are appropriate for your specific needs and health concerns.

Benefits of Postnatal Vitamins

Postnatals are dietary supplements designed specifically to support the nutritional needs of new mothers during the postpartum time frame. A postnatal multivitamin provides key nutrients as well as other bioactive compounds to promote a new mother's overall health, energy, and well-being.

One of the most important benefits of postnatals is support for postpartum recovery. The body goes through significant physical changes during childbirth and postpartum, including blood loss, hormone shifts, and tissue regeneration. Postnatals typically contain key nutrients such as iron, folate, omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D, which help the body replenish depleted stores, support healthy cell growth and development, and aid in recovery. These nutrients may also help to reduce the risk of postpartum complications such as anemia or infection.

Postnatals are also important for supporting lactation. Breastfeeding can be an energy-intensive process, as breast milk production demands a lot from a mother's body, and many postnatals contain nutrients such as calcium, vitamin D, and vitamin D3 that help support healthy milk production.

Breast milk is the best source of nutrition for newborn babies, and postnatal multivitamins can help ensure that a baby receives all the nutrients they need to grow and develop.

In addition to supporting postpartum recovery and lactation, postnatals may also help to support a new mother's energy levels and mood. The postpartum period can be physically and emotionally exhausting, and many postnatals contain nutrients such as B vitamins and magnesium that can help support energy levels and reduce feelings of fatigue.

Some vitamins may also contain herbs such as chamomile or lavender that can help promote relaxation and improve mood. These benefits can be particularly important for new mothers who may be experiencing a range of emotions and adjusting to a new routine.

Another potential benefit of postnatals is immune system support, especially from the inclusion of things like vitamin D and vitamin C. New mothers are more vulnerable to infections during postpartum, and postnatals may contain antioxidants or herbs such as ginger or Echinacea that can help support the immune system and reduce the risk of infection.

Postnatal vitamins may also support bone health. Pregnancy and childbirth can increase the risk of osteoporosis later in life, and postnatal multivitamin products may contain nutrients such as calcium, vitamin D3, and magnesium that can help support bone health and reduce this risk.

In essence, postnatal vitamins are an important supplement to consider during a mother’s postpartum period. These supplements offer a range of benefits for new mothers, including support for postpartum recovery, lactation, energy, mood, immune system function, and bone health.

A well-balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are crucial during this time, but postnatals can help fill in nutritional gaps and support overall health and well-being. As always, it is important to speak with a healthcare provider before taking any dietary supplement, including postnatals.

How Long After Birth Should You Take Postnatal Vitamins?

The postpartum period is a critical time for new mothers, and it's essential to take care of your body and health during this time. One way to support your recovery and overall health is by taking postnatals. These supplements are specifically designed to meet the unique nutritional needs of new mothers during the postpartum period.

Ideally, postnatals should be started as soon as possible after childbirth, typically within the first few days after delivery or as soon as you are able to tolerate them. This is because postpartum is a time of increased nutrient demand and depletion, and postnatals can help support the body's recovery and the nutritional needs of both the mother and baby.

Postnatals are typically recommended to be taken for several months after childbirth, as long as they are needed to support a new mother's overall health and well-being. The specific length of time may vary depending on individual circumstances and healthcare provider recommendations.

Many healthcare providers, however, may recommend taking postnatals for at least six months after delivery, or longer if the mother is breastfeeding or experiencing any nutritional deficiencies or health concerns, as the inclusion of things like B vitamins can help regulate milk production.

Postnatals are important during the postpartum period because they contain essential nutrients that may be depleted during pregnancy and childbirth. These vitamins typically contain a range of nutrients, including vitamins E, D3, A, C, B vitamins and vitamin D, as well as minerals such as iron, calcium, and magnesium. These nutrients are important for supporting healthy postpartum recovery, lactation, energy, and mood.

Starting to take postnatals as soon as possible after delivery can be an important step in supporting a new mother's postpartum recovery and overall health. Consult with a healthcare provider for guidance on which postnatal vitamin (and prenatal vitamin for that matter) is right for you and how long you should continue taking them.

Potential Side Effects of Postnatal Vitamins

Postnatal Multivitamins are generally considered safe for most people when taken as directed, but there is a potential for side effects in some individuals. Some possible side effects of postnatal vitamin supplements include nausea, gastrointestinal upset, constipation, allergic reactions, interactions with medications, and overdose.

Nausea and gastrointestinal upset are common side effects of postnatals. This may be due to the high doses of certain vitamins or minerals or the combination of ingredients in the supplement. Taking postnatals with food or adjusting the dosage or formulation of the vitamins may help to reduce these symptoms.

Constipation is another possible side effect, especially those that contain iron or other minerals. This can be alleviated by increasing water intake, fiber intake, or exercise, or adjusting the dosage or formulation of the vitamins.

Allergic reactions are a rare but potentially serious side effect of postnatals. Some people may be allergic to certain ingredients in the vitamins, such as shellfish or certain herbs. Symptoms of an allergic reaction may include itching, rash, swelling, or difficulty breathing. If you experience any of these symptoms, stop taking the vitamins and seek medical attention immediately.

Postnatals may also interact with certain medications, such as blood thinners or antibiotics. This can lead to potential adverse effects or reduced efficacy of the medication. It's important to consult with a healthcare provider before taking any new supplement, especially if you are taking other medications or have any underlying health conditions.

Many people are unaware that taking excessive amounts of certain vitamins or minerals can even potentially cause toxicity or other adverse effects. This is especially true for fat-soluble vitamins like vitamin A and vitamin D, which can accumulate in the body and cause toxicity at high levels.

It's important to follow the recommended dosage instructions on the label of the supplement and consult with a healthcare provider if you have any concerns.

Postnatals are generally safe and well-tolerated by most people. However, as with any supplement, it's important to be aware of potential side effects and to consult with a healthcare provider before taking any new supplement, especially if you have any underlying health conditions or are taking other medications.

FAQ

1. Can I take postnatals while breastfeeding?

Yes, postnatals are safe to take while breastfeeding and may even help to support lactation, especially if they contain B vitamins. Postnatal vitamins are helpful supplements during the breastfeeding period of time and for up to roughly six months after the end of breastfeeding.

2. Are postnatals necessary if I'm already taking prenatal vitamins?

While prenatal vitamins can be a good source of nutrients during pregnancy, they may not contain the same level or type of nutrients needed during the postpartum period. Pantothenic acid or vitamin B5 for example, is typically included in good-quality prenatals but not usually in postnatals. Prenatal vitamin products are specially formulated for mothers-to-be and are often recommended to be taken roughly six months prior to pregnancy, if possible. Postnatals, on the other hand, are specifically designed to meet the unique nutritional needs of new mothers during the time of recovery and transition immediately after birth.

Consider, however, that prenatal and postnatal vitamins are especially effective when used in tandem. After all: by nature, both prenatal and postnatal vitamins support various deficiencies that can arise during a physically traumatic period of time for a mother. The combination of both postnatal and prenatal vitamins can help support both a healthy pregnancy and postpartum health for baby and mom alike.

3. Can I take postnatal vitamins if I'm not breastfeeding?

Yes, postnatals are beneficial for all new mothers during the postpartum period, regardless of whether or not they are breastfeeding.

4. Can I take multiple supplements along with a postnatal vitamin?

It's important to talk to a healthcare provider before taking multiple supplements, as some vitamins and minerals can interact with each other or with certain medications.

Conclusion

Postnatal vitamins can be an important supplement to consider during the postpartum period to support a new mother's overall health, well-being, and recovery. The top postnatals on the market today offer a wide range of vital nutrients, bioactive compounds, and other benefits to support postpartum recovery, lactation, energy, mood, immune system function, and bone health.

When choosing a postnatal supplement, it's important to consider individual health needs, preferences, and lifestyle factors, as well as consult with a healthcare provider for guidance. By taking postnatals along with a well-balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, new mothers can ensure that they are meeting their nutritional needs during this critical time of transition.

