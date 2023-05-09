Are you in the market for a DC rowhouse with some history?

Good news: The Stanton Park townhouse in which President Obama lived when he was a senator is for sale, Axios reports.

The $1,279,000 three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom spot is right by the Capitol and comes with a first-floor apartment, which Obama rented for several years when he joined Congress in 2005, according to an UrbanTurf article. Apparently, it was a bit of a bachelor crash-pad when Obama lived there (Michelle wouldn’t even stay when she came to visit, according to a 60 Minutes interview), and a fire once broke out at the apartment when Obama was in Chicago.

The 2,214-square-foot space is listed by Linda Pettie of Coldwell Banker Realty, and it seems the first-floor apartment is still set up to rent out—so, who knows? If you buy the space and lease it to a tenant, it’s very possible they could become President one day, too.

