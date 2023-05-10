Located on a 2-acre gated lot, 8925 Harvest Square Court is an exceptionally built home boasting six bedrooms, six full baths, and one half bath. Upon entering, you will find luxury finishes at every turn and be in awe of the soaring ceiling heights and spacious floor plan.

Completed in April 2023 is a gourmet kitchen with top-tier appliances, custom cabinetry, and thoughtfully designed butler’s pantry. The great room is flooded with natural light and has French doors ushering you to an outdoor oasis with an expansive multi-level deck with multiple outdoor dining and gathering areas overlooking the pool. A grand staircase ushers you to the upper level, where you will find four additional bedrooms and three full baths. This floor also showcases a secluded guest bedroom and ensuite bath to provide maximum privacy.

Rounding out this home is the walk-out lower level complete with a recreation room and fireplace, exercise room, media room, and remodeled pool bathroom. This level also includes a separate sitting area and kitchen that leads to a generous bedroom and ensuite bath ideal for an au pair or guests. Perfect for everyday living and entertaining, this estate boasts resort-like amenities in the privacy of Potomac.

Address: 8925 Harvest Square Court, Potomac, MD 20854

Contact:

Cara Pearlman

cara@dcsuburbhomes.com