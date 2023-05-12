3 DC-Area Listings You Need to Check Out

Check out these DC-area homes for sale this week:

1

A one-bedroom condo in Georgetown

Price: $439,000

Where: 3120 R St. NW, #206

Located in The Dumbarton building, this Georgetown condo is across the street from Dumbarton Oaks. The one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit features high ceilings, hardwood floors, and custom trim and crown molding. The kitchen comes with an antique stove and black-and-white checkered floor, and French doors connect the living room to the bedroom.

2

A three-bedroom condo in Bloomingdale

Price: $699,000

Where: 132 V St. NW, #1

This condo in Bloomingdale offers three bedrooms and two-and-half bathrooms across over 1,300 square feet. The open-concept main floor connects the living room, kitchen, and dining area, and bay windows offer views of the tree-lined street. A bedroom on the main floor features French doors that lead to a private patio. The lower level includes two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, storage space, and laundry.

3

A four-bedroom home in Takoma Park

Price: $1,295,000

Where: 104 Elm Ave., Takoma Park

This bungalow-style home in Takoma Park comes with four bedrooms and three bathrooms across over 2,200 square feet. The enclosed front porch leads into a living room with a fireplace, and the green-accented kitchen flows to a back patio and multi-tiered garden. The upper level includes the primary suite with beamed ceilings and a skylight, as well as a second bedroom with skylights. The lower level has a separate entrance, laundry, and a full bath, and the home offers parking for three cars.