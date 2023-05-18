One of the finest 18th century Old Town homes nestled on a beautiful double lot, this classic Georgian style residence was owned by Dr. James Craik, George Washington’s physician. Exquisitely restored and renovated, this timeless beauty features gracious living spaces and well-preserved original features.

5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, original heart pine floors, 8 fireplaces, elegant moldings, and arched doorways. The elegant dining room, enriched by a hand painted mural and original fireplace mantel sets the perfect tone for formal hosting. The Lobkovich kitchen featuring a Lacanche gas range, custom cabinetry, and marble countertops adjoins a sunny family room overlooking the meticulously planted garden.

The primary suite presents two gracious rooms with handsome built-ins and fireplaces.An attached flounder house with many windows and exposed beamed ceilings serves as an office or artist’s studio. The remarkable garden area can be viewed from numerous rooms. A long grass panel softened with flower beds is surrounded by a reconstructed stonewall that once was the foundation of a former outbuilding on this property. At the rear of the garden is a Zen-like swimming pool in a peaceful private setting for lounging and dining. Off-street parking is accessed through remote-controlled wood double gates.

Address: 210 Duke Street, Old Town Alexandria

$4,985,000

Contact:

Babs Beckwith

Babs@BabsBeckwith.com

703-627-5421

@oldtownluxuryrealestate