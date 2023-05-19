20 Fun Festivals to Check Out Around DC This Summer

From tequila tastings to family-friendly jazz concerts, here are a bunch of events to check out over the summer.

Music

Re:SET DMV

When: June 16–18

Where: Merriweather Post Pavilion (10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy., Columbia)

Boygenius, Steve Lacy, and LCD Soundsystem will headline this three-day music event at Merriweather Post Pavilion (it’s actually a tour rather than a one-off festival). With only one stage, each act will perform a full set, and there will also be local food and drink vendors. $100 single-day tickets and $250 3-day tickets.

Wolf Trap Out & About Festival

When: June 25–26

Where: Wolf Trap (1551 Trap Rd., Vienna)

This two-day festival celebrates Pride Month with performances from Brandi Carlile, Yola, Rufus Wainwright, Lucius, Oh He Dead, and other performers. There are also two kid-friendly performances at the Children’s Theatre-in-the-Woods stage. $75 for festival and $12 for children’s performances.

Broccoli City

When: July 15–16

Where: RFK Stadium Grounds (2500 Independence Ave., SE)

The annual Broccoli City fest returns with more than 40 artists and 50 vendors and brands. Performers include Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Ice Spice, and Brent Faiyaz, along with a Battle of the Bands competition between local acts. $189.

DC Jazz Festival

When: August 30 to September 3

Where: Multiple locations

DC Jazz Festival includes more than 100 concerts across 30 venues, including the Anthem, Arena Stage, and the Wharf. Headliners include Gregory Porter, Kenny Garrett, and Samara Joy, and further performances and venues will be announced. Tickets start at $20 for single performances; $200 for all-access tickets.

Food

Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival

When: June 3

Where: Bull Run Special Events Center (7700 Bull Run Dr., Centreville)

The 13th annual Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Fest features more than 60 beers, 40 bourbons, and a barbecue selection with whole hogs, ribs, brisket, chicken, and sausage. Guests receive a glass for tastings with admission, plus there’s a carnival, live music, and hot sauce, BBQ accessories, and more for sale. $45

31st Annual National Capital Barbecue Battle

When: June 24–25

Where: Pennsylvania Ave. between 3rd and 7th Streets, NW

The National Capital Barbecue Battle features celebrity chefs, competitive pit-masters, cooking demonstrations, live music, food samples, and beer and wine tastings. In addition to the traditional BBQ cooking contests, this year there will be a Beyond Meat BBQ Challenge for the first time. $20.

DC Black Food and Wine Festival

When: July 1

Where: Gateway DC (2700 Martin Luther King Jr Ave., SE)

Attendees can sample food and wine from several Black-owned vendors, as well as enjoy cooking demonstrations, games, a live band, and DJs. $55.

Halal Food Fest

When: August 12

Where: Islamic Society of Baltimore (6631 Johnnycake Rd., Baltimore)

The 10th installment of this event includes food vendors from throughout the DMV, eating competitions, raffles, and an indoor bazaar with clothing, jewelry, and plant vendors. $5 tickets.

Around the World Festival

When: August 26

Where: Oronoco Bay Park (100 Madison St., Alexandria)

More than 30 countries participate. Beyond checking out food and dessert vendors, visitors can shop at dozens of artisan and crafter stands and watch a folk show with singing and dancing. Free.

Arte Agave DC

When: September 8

Where: The Schuyler at Hamilton Hotel (1001 14th St., NW)

This spirits festival features tasting stations with more than 125 varieties of tequila and mezcal, and a make-and-taste station to test your cocktail-making abilities. Culinary professionals will serve food, and artists and performers will provide the entertainment. $75.

Plants and Flowers

Lotus and Water Lily Festival

When: July 15–22

Where: Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens (1550 Anacostia Ave., NE)

In honor of peak bloom for the summer lotus and lily blossoms, Kenilworth Gardens hosts this gathering, with performances, games, and arts and crafts. Free.

Manassas Bee Festival

When: June 24

Where: Liberia House (8601 Portner Ave., Manassas)

The bee fest aims to bring awareness to native plants and declining pollinators. The family friendly festival includes a costume parade, food trucks, mead garden, live music, vendors, crafts, speakers, farm animals, and more. Free.

Seven Oaks Lavender Farm

When: June 2 to July 16

Where: 8769 Old Dumfries Rd., Catlett

This family-owned lavender farm is open daily from 9 AM to 4 PM on weekdays, and from 9 AM to 5 PM on weekends. Admission includes 20 stems you pick yourself, and there are additional flowers and a shop, too. The farm will also offer lavender lemonade, shortbread cookies, and ice cream. $7 for adults, $5 for children.

Other Fests

Capital Pride

When: June 2–11

Where: Multiple locations

This year’s theme is “Peace Love Revolution,” and events include OUT Spoken: A Night of Queer Expression at Busboys & Poets and a rooftop pool party. Pride Parade is on Saturday, June 10 and Pride Festival is Sunday, June 11, with a performance by Idina Menzel to cap off the celebration weekend. Free admission to festival and concert; tickets per event start at $15.

Juneteenth Arts and Cultural Festival

When: June 17–18

Where: Creative Suitland Arts Center (4719 Silver Hill Rd., Hillcrest Heights)

The event features live performances, a community drum circle, farmer’s market, spoken word performances, a film screening, genealogy resources, and family friendly activities. Free.

One Journey Festival

When: June 24

Where: Washington National Cathedral (3101 Wisconsin Ave., NW)

This festival celebrates refugees’ talents and stories with music and dance performances, a unity parade, international food lane, and global marketplace. Free.

Smithsonian Folklife Festival

When: June 29 to July 4 and July 6–9

Where: The National Mall

The Smithsonian Folklife Festival celebrates living cultural traditions with programming across two weeks including musical performances, craft and game workshops, and conversations. This year, programs include “The Ozarks: Faces and Facets of a Region” and “Creative Encounters: Living Religions in the U.S.” Free.

Montgomery County Agricultural Fair

When: August 11–19

Where: 501 Perry Pkwy., Gaithersburg

It’s a fair during the day and a carnival at night with rides for all ages. The fair features livestock shows with goats and rabbits, a farmer’s market, indoor and outdoor concessions and vendors, truck drag racing, and more entertainment and competition events. Tickets start at $12.

Maryland Renaissance Fair

When: Weekends from August 26 through October 22

Where: 1821 Crownsville Rd., Annapolis

The outdoor entertainment festival features live performances, pubs, wooded walking paths, a kid’s play area with a Pirate’s ship, artisan vendors, and a wide variety of food, including turkey legs and root beer floats. $12 for children and $24 for adults.

H Street Festival

When: September 16

Where: H St., NE, from 3rd to 15th

The single-day neighborhood festival features live music of many genres, dance, poetry, crafts, interactive children’s programs, fashion, heritage arts, and more. Free.