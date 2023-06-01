Welcome to the Willison, a pet-friendly condominium nestled in the vibrant heart of Logan Circle. Embrace the thriving community, brimming with amenities and conveniences.

Unit 71 epitomizes the essence of sophisticated city living. Perched on the 7th floor, it pairs panoramic city views with ample natural light, a gas fireplace, and hardwood floors to create an inviting entertainment space. This expansive residence offers two spacious bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and over 1400 square feet of elegant, single-level living. Its prime location places Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, and Vida Fitness merely steps away. An array of trendy bars and award-winning restaurants nearby contribute to a dynamic nightlife experience.

Unit 71 offers more than a residence—it opens doors to an energetic community and a vibrant social scene with the bustling 14th Street corridor and Logan Circle at your doorstep. Adjacent to the Dupont Circle neighborhood, experience a blend of culture, convenience, and community spirit. Experience Unit 71 at 1425 Rhode Island Ave NW for yourself and witness the elegance and comfort that this dynamic D.C. locale has to offer. Don’t let this unique opportunity slip away—come and see the high-end living you truly deserve.

Address: 1425 Rhode Island Avenue NW, Unit 71, Washington, DC 20005

