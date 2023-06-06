British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Will Be at Tomorrow’s Nationals Game

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is hopping across the pond for his first official visit to DC on Wednesday and Thursday. While Sunak will spend most of his two-day visit meeting with President Biden, Congress, and U.S. business leaders, the highlight of his trip may be at Nationals Park.

The British leader will attend the game between the Nats and Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday during U.K.-U.S. Friendship Day, an event at Nats Park featuring both countries’ anthems, a flyover with pilots from the respective militaries, and some British-themed games. All of it is to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Who knows? Sunak may even be the one to throw the ceremonial first pitch tomorrow (a Nats spokesperson did not immediately return Washingtonian’s request for comment). If so, hopefully his cricket experience will help negate any haunting first-pitch mishaps. The last time a notable British leader threw the first pitch for MLB baseball was Prince Harry’s go during a Mets game in 2010.

And this won’t be the last appearance the Brits make at a DC sporting event this summer, either: In July, British Premier League soccer team Arsenal F.C. will show down with the MLS All-Stars at Audi Field.