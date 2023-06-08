Welcome to this beautiful new construction home featuring seven bedrooms, five full bathrooms, two half baths, and approximately 7,000 square feet. Step inside to white oak hardwood floors, and designer finishes and fixtures throughout. Double sliding doors open from the family room to the screened-in porch, patio, and lawn, creating a perfect indoor-outdoor living space. The chef’s kitchen features custom cabinetry and professional appliances, including an ILVE seven-burner gas range. A mudroom with built-in storage also offers a convenient side entry to the home.

The second level includes four bedrooms – a luxurious primary suite, a bedroom with an ensuite bath, and two bedrooms that share a Jack & Jill bath. Highlights of the second floor include the jaw-dropping primary bathroom with a vaulted ceiling, and nero Marquina marble tiling. The third level offers a sun-drenched loft with two additional bedrooms, and the lower level offers abundant space for entertaining, relaxing, and even a place to exercise.

Luxury features and finishes are found throughout, such as built-in speakers in all the common areas and primary suite, a Matarazzo marble island in the kitchen, and designer landscaping in the backyard. Finally, the detached one-car garage and long driveway complete this picture-perfect masterpiece.

Address: 4511 Klingle St NW, Washington, DC 20016

Contact:

Andrew Riguzzi

202.595.5757

andrew@propertydc.com