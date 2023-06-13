Nestled along the Potomac River, just minutes from DC, National Harbor beckons visitors with a lively atmosphere and endless summer delights. Whether seeking a weekend getaway or searching for an unforgettable experience, National Harbor has it all. From new and exciting dining options and family-friendly entertainment, this vibrant all-in-one destination promises to make your summer truly special and awaken a new level of fun.

Enjoy Live Music & Entertainment: Take full advantage of the warmer weather and enjoy the free concert series Salute the Sunset and Stars & Stripes or bring your blanket and take in an outdoor movie. The Theater at MGM National Harbor offers top entertainers in their intimate 3,000-seat theater. There’s no better place to enjoy the summer than at National Harbor!

Dine & Drink: From regional staples like Grace’s Mandarin and Succotash to new eateries such as Fogo de Chao, Tom’s Watch Bar, or Old Hickory at Gaylord National, there are more places than ever to pull up a chair. Sip on delectable drinks and take in the views at the Walrus Oyster & Ale House or taste your way through a wine flight of tequila at Diablo’s Cantina inside MGM National Harbor.

Must-See Attractions: Take in the sights of National Harbor from the water on a picnic boat from GoBoat USA or go a bit slower on a four-person pedal board from REI Co-Op Rentals. The waterfront views will have you wanting to come back for more.

Shop Till You Drop: Whether you’re the type to explore Tanger Outlets or shop locally at the Waterfront District, there’s no shortage of places to satisfy your urge to shop.

Admire Sunsets at the Waterfront District: Take fun to new heights and ride the Capital Wheel to enjoy an incredible sunset After all, the views from the top are something to write home about.

Family-Friendly Summer Fun: Bring the whole family together for a challenge at the now-open Escapology. Work together to find clues, solve puzzles, and pick locks that will free you from the mundane. Bring the little ones to Kids Day and awaken their minds with their favorite PBS activities and live entertainment.

Find Your Playful Side: Awaken childlike wonder and play a game of duck bowling at Harbor Social in the Gaylord National Harbor. Heat up the competition with a round (or two) at Topgolf. Finish the day at MGM National Harbor with a lucky spin at roulette.

Experience Top Events: With a list of summer events that include fan favorites like the Water Lantern Festival, Ice Cream Festival, and UniverSoul Circus, you won’t run short on new experiences.

Plan a Stay: Get away from the hustle and bustle of your everyday life and experience all the benefits of staying at our all-in-one destination. Relax the day away at AC Hotel or stay in the middle of the action at the Westin National Harbor with beautiful water views.

Immerse Yourself in Art: Wander the streets admiring our public art or create a personal masterpiece at Muse Paintbar. No matter how you like to get creative, National Harbor will usher you along the way.

As you can see, there’s no better place to awaken the possibilities this summer than National Harbor. Ready to experience it all for yourself? Begin planning your day at NationalHarbor.com/Summer.