Soccer Fans: DC Bars Can Stay Open 24 Hours a Day During World Cup

DC soccer fans, prepare your coffee makers: Bars in Washington can stay open 24 hours a day during the Women’s World Cup. The DC Council passed the Women’s World Cup Emergency Amendment Act of 2023, which means participating bars can open their doors 24/7 from July 20 to August 20. Despite being open, bars will not be able to sell drinks between 4 AM and 6 AM. The Council passed similar legislation during the Men’s World Cup in 2022.

This year’s World Cup will feature 32 nations for the first time ever. There’s a 12 to 16 hour time difference between DC and the tournament’s co-hosts Australia and New Zealand, so many of the matches will begin at night here and last through the wee hours of the morning.

There’s good reason to turn out for game play: The US Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT) is entering the competition after going undefeated in the international friendlies, which are pre-season warm-up matches. The team’s tournament debut is on July 21 at 9 PM.