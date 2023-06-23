The Women’s March Is Hosting a Rally Outside SCOTUS to Protest the Dobbs Decision Anniversary

It’s been one year since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision upended abortion rights. This weekend, advocates for reproductive rights are commemorating the anniversary of the reversal of Roe v. Wade with a protest in DC.

The Women’s March organization is leading a rally with a coalition of other groups on Saturday. Protesters will gather at noon at Columbus Circle, in front of Union Station, before marching to the Supreme Court. Speakers will include Women’s March executive director Rachel O’Leary Carmona and Mini Timmaraju of NARAL Pro-Choice America. Sister marches will take place in cities around the country.

Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC will host a pre-rally at Stanton Park at 11:30 a.m., where protesters can make posters and get pro-choice gear. The organization is encouraging donations to the PPMW Abortion Access Fund.

During the Saturday protest outside the Supreme Court, reproductive rights organizations—including the abortion access resource I Need an A—will distribute a free “newspaper” with the headline “We are still having abortions” that includes information about abortion access. The hand-out will also be available for pick-up at several locations around the city.

Today, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are rallying with the Democratic National Committee and national abortion groups, and the president will sign an executive order expanding free access to birth control.