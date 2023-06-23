This Logan Circle Condo Is an Ode to Grandmillennial Style

Luke Shanle and his partner, Sebastian Steadman, have lived in their 1,200-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo for five years. The couple originally picked the space, located in a converted Logan Circle rowhouse, because of its 10-foot-tall ceilings and views of Logan Circle park.

The duo—Shanle, 28, works in marketing for TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, and Steadman, 29, is a consultant—live there with their 6-year-old English Springer Spaniel, Oliver.

Here, we chat with Shanle about DIYing curtains and tracking down antiques:

What was your inspiration for the home’s aesthetic?

“New traditionalism and grandmillennial style. Our favorite designers include Darryl Carter, Mark D. Sikes, and Nate Berkus.

What’s the biggest splurge you’ve purchased for your home?

“An antique Chinese scroll table, which we use as a coffee table in the living room. I found it online and had it shipped here from Palm Beach. [According to the dealer,] these scroll tables were originally used as music benches, so they are long and have a low profile—great for tight spaces in a city condo.

What was the best deal you’ve received on an item for your home?

“The best deal I’ve received was on an 1860s French Empire commode, which is the chest of drawers in the living room. I won it at an online auction and picked it up in Philadelphia. I paid less than a quarter of what an antique dealer would have charged.

What DIYs have you done to the house?

“In the beginning of the Covid lockdown, I made all of the living room curtains. I ordered duck canvas cloth and a Greek key curtain trim, cut the canvas to size, and added the trim.

What’s your favorite part of the house?

“The living room, because it gets such great light and has multiple seating arrangements for lounging on a lazy afternoon or hosting friends.

What’s your favorite item in your home?

“The Chinese coromandel screen behind the bed. It was purchased at an auction. It’s about 16 feet long. For a more dramatic effect, it sits elevated on a two-foot by four-foot platform and the wall sconces are secured to the screen. The primary bedroom was designed around it—the wall color was pulled from the screen and I had the bed reupholstered in a deep forest green to complement it.

What’s your favorite thing to do in your home?

“We love to host gatherings both large and small.

Who would your dream guests be for a dinner party at your home?

“Ina and Jeffrey Garten.”

