Home & Style

This Logan Circle Condo Is an Ode to Grandmillennial Style

Inside, you'll find antique furniture, rich tones, and vintage rugs.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Luke Shanle.

Luke Shanle and his partner, Sebastian Steadman, have lived in their 1,200-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo for five years. The couple originally picked the space, located in a converted Logan Circle rowhouse, because of its 10-foot-tall ceilings and views of Logan Circle park.

The duo—Shanle, 28, works in marketing for TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, and Steadman, 29, is a consultant—live there with their 6-year-old English Springer Spaniel, Oliver.

Here, we chat with Shanle about DIYing curtains and tracking down antiques:

Dresser: Kamelot Auctions in Philadelphia; mirror: Scott Antique Markets; rug: vintage, purchased from Turkey. Photograph by Luke Shanle.
Mirror: Scott Antique Markets. Photograph by Luke Shanle.
Dresser: Kamelot Auctions in Philadelphia. Photograph by Luke Shanle.

What was your inspiration for the home’s aesthetic? 

“New traditionalism and grandmillennial style. Our favorite designers include Darryl Carter, Mark D. Sikes, and Nate Berkus.

What’s the biggest splurge you’ve purchased for your home?

“An antique Chinese scroll table, which we use as a coffee table in the living room. I found it online and had it shipped here from Palm Beach. [According to the dealer,] these scroll tables were originally used as music benches, so they are long and have a low profile—great for tight spaces in a city condo.

Sofa: Lee Industries; rug: vintage, purchased from Turkey; curiosity cabinet: BD Auctions. Photograph by Luke Shanle.
Sofa: Lee Industries; rug: vintage, purchased from Turkey; dining chairs: vintage Baker Furniture, purchased via Chairish; dining table: BD Auctions; curiosity cabinet: BD Auctions. Photograph by Luke Shanle.
Curiosity cabinet: BD Auctions. Photograph by Luke Shanle.

What was the best deal you’ve received on an item for your home?

“The best deal I’ve received was on an 1860s French Empire commode, which is the chest of drawers in the living room. I won it at an online auction and picked it up in Philadelphia. I paid less than a quarter of what an antique dealer would have charged.

What DIYs have you done to the house?

“In the beginning of the Covid lockdown, I made all of the living room curtains. I ordered duck canvas cloth and a Greek key curtain trim, cut the canvas to size, and added the trim.

Table: BD Auctions; chairs: vintage Baker Furniture, purchased via Chairish; settee: Verdigris Vintage. Photograph by Luke Shanle.
Desk: Facebook Marketplace. Photograph by Luke Shanle.

What’s your favorite part of the house?

“The living room, because it gets such great light and has multiple seating arrangements for lounging on a lazy afternoon or hosting friends.

What’s your favorite item in your home?

“The Chinese coromandel screen behind the bed. It was purchased at an auction. It’s about 16 feet long. For a more dramatic effect, it sits elevated on a two-foot by four-foot platform and the wall sconces are secured to the screen. The primary bedroom was designed around it—the wall color was pulled from the screen and I had the bed reupholstered in a deep forest green to complement it.

Bed: Random Harvest; side tables: inherited Henredon. Photograph by Luke Shanle.
Bed: Random Harvest; side tables: inherited Henredon. Photograph by Luke Shanle.
Photograph by Luke Shanle.

What’s your favorite thing to do in your home?

“We love to host gatherings both large and small.

Who would your  dream guests be for a dinner party at your home?

“Ina and Jeffrey Garten.”

Bed: Lee Industries; nightstands: vintage from Sweden, purchased on Chairish. Photograph by Luke Shanle.
Photograph by Luke Shanle.

More:
Mimi Montgomery Washingtonian
Mimi Montgomery
Home & Features Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She’s written for The Washington Post, Garden & Gun, Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Del Ray.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day