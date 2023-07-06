Welcome to this exquisite residence showcasing a modernized kitchen equipped with top-of-the-line appliances.

The living room boasts a delightful blend of contemporary design and classic elements, including exposed brick walls, ornamental moldings, and lofty high ceilings. The gleaming hardwood floors add a touch of elegance throughout. Step out onto the private deck, complete with a convenient gas line, offering a perfect space for outdoor entertainment.

Descend to the fully finished lower level, featuring a kitchenette and a versatile den/guest room. Originally constructed in 1911, this remarkable property underwent a meticulous transformation in 2012, successfully preserving its original character and charm. Additional renovations completed between 2020-2022. A true jewel.

Address: 226 Florida Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20001

Contact:

Margie Halem

Compass

301.775.4196

Margie@compass.com