Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This July

About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month. More from Guest List



Spencer Carbery

Previously an assistant coach with Toronto’s NHL team, he’s the Capitals’ new head coach.

Kristen Welker

NBC’s co–chief White House correspondent is taking over Chuck Todd’s role as host of Meet the Press.

Joel Anderson

He’s hosting the new season of Slate’s Slow Burn podcast, which this time is about Clarence Thomas.

Kwame Onwuachi

The renowned chef is returning to DC later this year with a new restaurant in the Salamander hotel.

Charlotte Walsh

An eighth-grader from Northern Virginia, she came in second at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Disinvited! Jay Johnston

The actor—known for his work on Bob’s Burgers and Mr. Show—is now facing charges related to the January 6 Capitol riot.

Photograph of Carbery courtesy of Washington Capitals.

Photograph of Welker courtesy of NBCUniversal.

Photograph of Anderson courtesy of Slate.

Photograph of Walsh by UPI/Newscom.

Photograph of Johnston by WireImage/Getty Images.

This article appears in the July 2023 issue of Washingtonian.