Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This July
A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation
Spencer Carbery
Previously an assistant coach with Toronto’s NHL team, he’s the Capitals’ new head coach.
Kristen Welker
NBC’s co–chief White House correspondent is taking over Chuck Todd’s role as host of Meet the Press.
Joel Anderson
He’s hosting the new season of Slate’s Slow Burn podcast, which this time is about Clarence Thomas.
Kwame Onwuachi
The renowned chef is returning to DC later this year with a new restaurant in the Salamander hotel.
Charlotte Walsh
An eighth-grader from Northern Virginia, she came in second at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Disinvited! Jay Johnston
The actor—known for his work on Bob’s Burgers and Mr. Show—is now facing charges related to the January 6 Capitol riot.
This article appears in the July 2023 issue of Washingtonian.
